“What an incredible player” - Alan Shearer in awe of Liverpool star after 4-1 win against Brentford

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Liverpool attacker following the Reds' 4-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday (February 17).

Darwin Nunez opened the floodgates for the league leaders in the 35th minute before Salah set up Alex Mac Alister to double their advantage 10 minutes into the second period. Salah got into the scoresheet midway through the second half before Ivan Toney pulled one back for Brentford in the 75th minute.

It proved to be too little too late for the hosts, though, as Jurgen Klopp's side restored their three-goal lead through Cody Gakpo four minutes from time to complete a convincing win.

Following the returning Salah's rousing outing, Shearer tweeted:

"What an incredible player is Mo Salah is."

The Egyptian attacker came off the bench and produced two vital goal contributions, having recovered from the hamstring duty suffered during AFCON duty last month.

However, the Reds' victory was soured by potential injuries to Nunez, Jota and Curtis Jones. While Nunez came off at half-time after a niggle, Jota was stretchered off, while Jones also came off injured.

Liverpool boss provides injury update of Nunez, Jota and Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided an update of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones' injuries.

In his post-match press conference following the win at Brentford, the German tactician said (as per the club's website) that Jones sustained a knock on his shin, while Nunez didn't suffer anything major.

“Curtis got a knock on the lower part of his shin, or above the ankle. We will see what that means. It was what he felt, but he was not 100 per cent sure. That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs.

“Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little, but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the brake, and that’s what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody on, and that worked out really well.”

About Jones, he added:

“I don’t know how it developed during the second half because I saw him at half-time when it was alright-ish, but I don’t know what happened since then.”

The Reds are two points clear of Arsenal (55) after 25 games.