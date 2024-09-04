"What a joke", "Keeps getting disrespected" - Real Madrid fans perplexed by star's exclusion from Ballon d'Or shortlist

Real Madrid fans are quite confused about Rodrygo Goes' exclusion from the Ballon d'Or 2024 shortlist. The prestigious award will be handed to the best player in the world in October, and the list of nominees has been released. However, Rodrygo did not make the cut, despite his impressive season with Los Blancos.

Rodrygo scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 34 La Liga games, helping the Spanish giants secure the title in style. He was also a crucial player in their UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 13 games. He also contributed one goal and one assist in their Supercopa de Espana victory.

The Brazilian star, however, was snubbed in the nominations, although his Real Madrid teammate and compatriot Vinicius Junior made the cut. He wasn't the only Los Blancos player to get nominated. Jude Bellingham also got on the list alongside Toni Kroos, Antonio Rudger, Dani Carvajal, and Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo's absence from the nominations did not sit well with Madrid fans, who took to social media to make their feelings known in posts like these:

"WHAT A JOKE! But they Nominated Dani Olmo and Foden I can’t stop laughing 😂😂" a fan said.

"Keeps getting disrespected 🤡🤡", another added.

"But some bums were nominated over him lmao pr award," a third mocked.

"Lmao what a joke," an unhappy fan added.

"Surprising Rodrygo missed the Ballon d'Or list. A key player for Real Madrid," another noted.

"Why is Artem Dovbyk in there but Rodrygo excluded. Wth is this?" a fan asked.

"I know he is going to continue working hard to be there next season," another fan claimed.

Others added:

When Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backed Toni Kroos to win Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti once backed Toni Kroos to win the Ballon d'Or this year. This came after the midfielder led Los Blancos to win La Liga with brilliant performances across the season, as he played 33 games.

Kroos had also made the decision to retire from football after competing in Euro 2024 with Germany. Despite this, Ancelotti made it clear that the midfielder deserved a shout in the award. Speaking about the German in May, the manager said (via beinSPORTS):

"The Ballon d'Or for Kroos? Well, anything can happen. If he wins the Champions League and the Euro. I think he can do a double. Germany can win with Kroos."

Kroos did go on to win the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. However, he was unable to push Germany to win Euro 2024, as Spain were the eventual winners of the continental tournament. However, the midfielder was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, although he has now retired from the sport.

