"What a joke" "Should mind his own business" - Manchester United fans vent their fury at Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he makes Glazers point

Manchester United fans have slammed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on the Glazers. They want the former footballer to 'mind his own business' and not comment on issues he has no clue about.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, the former AC Milan striker mentioned how the Glazers have been investing money into the club and have signed a lot of big players. He also believes it is wrong that the fans are calling for them to sell the club:

"I think now in Man Utd, I don't know, there are some kind of demonstrations about the owners to sell it and that, but just a reminder, the owners are investing. It is not like they are not investing because they brought in many players for a high amount of money. So I think it's a little bit wrong saying that they are not doing what the fans expect them to do."

However, his comments have not gone down well with fans and they have attacked their former player on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played 53 matches for Manchester United and scored 29 times while assisting 10 times.

Wayne Rooney also defended Manchester United owners

Wayne Rooney spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and claimed that the Glazers were doing a wonderful job and have been successful in running the club. He added that there is a need for a change, but it is not because the Americans did not run the club well.

He said:

“They have been very successful. But it has probably got to a place where the fans really want a change. They want to maybe go in a different direction. It needs that excitement back, not just for the first team but to develop the academy and behind the scenes. I’m sure they will get the credit they deserve for the job they have done, but also, they’re going to get the negativity from fans who never seem to acknowledge what they’ve done for the club. I’m sure it will be split, but I think a change is needed.”

Rooney played 559 matches for Manchester United and scored 253 goals for the Red Devils. He also managed to assist 145 times during his stint at Old Trafford.