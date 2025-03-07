“What a joy to see you” - David de Gea shares picture with former Manchester United teammate after reunion in European League

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted an Instagram story after linking up with former Red Devils teammate Facundo Pellistri. The duo met during Fiorentina's clash against Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, March 6. De Gea's Fiorentina were on the losing side against Pellistri's Panathinaikos in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie.

The duo spent nearly two years together in the first team at the Theatre of Dreams after the Uruguayan joined United in October of 2020 from Penarol in a reported €8.65 million deal. The pair played 208 minutes together across nine games for the Red Devils, averaging two points per game.

Taking to his Instagram story after the match, the former Manchester United keeper shared his happiness at meeting his former teammate again, writing:

"What a joy to see you brother."

David de Gea was on the bench as his side conceded thrice to strikes from Karol Swiderski (5'), Nemanja Maksimovic (19'), and Tete (55), helping the hosts to a 3-2 victory at the Athens Olympic Stadium. The sides will resume their rivalry in six days on March 13, in the return leg in Florence.

Manchester United boss does not believe Europa League success can save poor season

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim does not believe success in the Europa League can save the club's poor season. The Red Devils have endured a terrible season and are stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table with a third of the campaign left.

In a recent interview with TNT Sport, Amorim said that the club's season could not be changed despite their impressive campaign in the Europa League. The Red Devils are the only unbeaten team left in the competition. The former Sporting boss said (via FotMob):

"It's just the pressure of winning. In this club, everything is so important. Just the pressure of winning is always the same. Not just winning, but also the performance. I think we have, in this moment, a lot of pressure on us."

The Portuguese tactician concluded, saying:

"People look at this competition as the only competition that can save our season. I don't see it like that. Nothing can save our season. In this club, you have to perform in every competition. I understand that it's really important that we want to win and go to the next stage. The season has been really tough in our position in the league. That's what I mean. I don't look at things to save something. I just want to be better as a coach and for my team to perform better."

Manchester United held out for a 1-1 draw away at Saint Sebastian against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. Ruben Amorim's side will return for the second leg at Old Trafford on March 13.

