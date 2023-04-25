What did Jurgen Klopp tell Neco Williams inside Anfield tunnel after scoring against Liverpool? Playful dig from Reds boss comes to light

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared a light moment with former club player Neco Williams after the Reds defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The two were seen chatting in the tunnel after the game, which saw the right-back score.

Klopp was heard taking a playful dig at the defender on Liverpool's tunnel cam. The German manager claimed it was deflected, but the Welshman quickly replied that it was a shot on target.

Klopp first jokingly remarked (via Daily Mail):

"It was deflected!"

Neco replied to it with:

"It was on target, though, so I'll take it!"

Williams' goal in the 51st minute saw Forest pull level after Diogo Jota's opener early in the second half. but they could not hold on for a point. Jota doubled his and Liverpool's tally four minutes later before Morgan Gibbs-White leveled it up in the 67th minute.

Nottingham Forest once again failed to stay level for long and went behind within three minutes. Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for Liverpool to help them grab all three points.

Why did Neco Williams leave Liverpool?

Neco Williams left Liverpool last summer after Nottingham Forest moved in for the right-back. With Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order, he decided to make the move to play regular Premier League football.

Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of the Welshman after the transfer was completed and said:

"It's wonderful news for Neco – a perfect move in many ways. He's a bright, exciting talent and he's going to a club that is upwardly mobile in this moment. I am a big fan of their manager and he knows Neco from when he coached at our Academy. I think they'll be ideal for each other.

"He's achieved so much already but there is even more to come. Premier League and Champions League experience for us; a promotion last season with Fulham, who looked after him superbly, I must say; a contributor to our trophy wins for sure; one of Wales' most important players and going to a World Cup."

He added:

"It's not easy to let him leave if I'm being honest, but he deserves to be playing regularly and he's earned the right to be ready for his international team for this tournament coming in the winter. I'm proud of the part we have played in his growth and development – I mean the entire club, not just as a first-team environment.

"Our Academy deserves a special mention. They produce so much talent and Neco's progression is something they can be very proud of. We wish him success and look forward to seeing him continue on his journey, albeit now from a distance."

Williams has since made 35 appearances for Forest, scoring and assisting once each across competitions.

