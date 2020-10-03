What Jurgen Klopp told Bernd Leno after Liverpool lost to Arsenal 

Arsenal made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup after beating Liverpool at Anfield. The Gunners managed to beat the Premier League champions 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended goalless.

In the aftermath of the game, Jurgen Klopp was seen talking with the Arsenal goalkeeper Brend Leno. The Liverpool manager has since revealed what he told his compatriot.

Klopp said that he praised his younger countryman but was not 'happy' that Leno produced the goods against The Reds. The Liverpool manager said in this regard:

"I told him after the game, I was not too happy about that. We had really good moments – as a manager I wish that we scored, but I want to see us create." (H/T LiverpoolEcho)

The German tactician went on to praise Arsenal as well, saying that Mikel Arteta got his tactics right and did not allow the reigning Premier League champions any space.

"Yes, the boys can play better, but I am not sure they can play better after two days' training against a changed Arsenal team. They did their analysis as well and didn't give us the space like in the last game."

We showed the quality today, but it just didn't work out tonight: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was not overly critical of his players as he felt that it was a learning process for some of them. He also spoke about the way his team played and that he saw some good football as well.

"You have to learn from the game, and I thought the boys did really well. We defended them really well and played some really good football. Diogo had some good moments, his physicality with his technique was really good to watch. We showed the quality, but it just didn't work out tonight, and that is completely okay. We will try again, I promise."

Liverpool have now lost three of their last four matches against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, with two of those losses coming in penalty shootouts. The Reds lost 1-2 against the Gunners in a Premier League game at the end of last season and then came up short against the same opposition in the Community Shield a few weeks later.

Jurgen Klopp's side did manage a 3-1 win over the weekend against the Gunners in the Premier League. The Reds, who are still unbeaten in the league, next travel to face another unbeaten side Aston Villa this weekend.