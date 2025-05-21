"What kind of message is that?" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane slams Liverpool for not showing class after winning PL

Former Manchester United skipper and legend, Roy Keane, has criticized Liverpool for not showing class after their Premier League triumph. He has expressed his frustration on the Stick to Football podcast (via Goal) about how the Reds' performance and results have seen a dip after winning the league in April.

After their triumph on April 27, Arne Slot's side are yet to register a win in the Premier League. They have faced Arsenal, Chelsea, and Brighton and have lost twice and drawn once. Slot has preferred using some reserve-bench players in order to give them some minutes. The Manchester United legend however, has been vocal, as he said:

"Liverpool have switched off – they're irritating me. It doesn't matter (that they've won the league), but the fringe players and the B team are coming in – what kind of message is that? I'm thinking, come on - show a bit of class. Salah scores a goal, and he's taking pictures - the game's still on. Liven up a little bit!"

Liverpool are currently gearing up for their ultimate Premier League clash this season. They will take on Crystal Palace on May 25, at Anfield, and Slot will expect his players to deliver, in order to answer critics like Keane. The Irishman's former club, meanwhile, will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final tonight, May 21.

Liverpool legend warns Manchester United target to join the club

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has warned Liam Delap from joining Manchester United. According to teamTALK, United consider Delap a key target to bolster their attacking third, however, Carragher thinks differently.

He believes the 22-year-old should consider a move to Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton. While speaking on Sky Sports (via teamTALK), Carragher said:

“I don’t think Delap should go to Man United. I do (think he is an upgrade on Hojlund), but I just think the next step should be something like… Everton – you know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to be one of the best players in the team."

Delap scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 36 Premier League matches for Ipswich. The Tractor Boys have suffered relegation, which has now opened the door for Delap to consider a move elsewhere. According to teamTALK, despite being linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Everton, United are leading the race to sign the English forward.

