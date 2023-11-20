“What kind of pain is this” - Roberto Firmino’s wife makes emotional post as Liverpool legend’s father passes away while on holiday

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino's wife, Larissa Pereira, has penned an emotional message after her father-in-law, Jose Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira, recently passed away.

Firmino's father was aged 62 when he suffered a heart attack in the UAE. The Brazilian attacker's family were on holiday in Dubai during the mishap, and now efforts are being made to bring the body back to South America (via Mirror).

Following the tragic incident, Pereira, who is a model and businesswoman, posted pictures of the family on her Instagram account. A part of her message read:

"What a void you left here, father-in-law. What kind of pain is this? It was all right! Our plans was to have our first family trip all together. Every year we received a visit from our parents, but we wanted a quality time, a fond memory to cherish.

"And just like that it was! They arrived 3 days early, entered Arabian visas, walked around and after that we arrived to live together the best 4 days of our lives, which was interrupted in half. Something was different, and it really was! Even in a race with 14 people, everything was calm, we were all very happy and impressed with the beauty of this place."

She added:

"Roberto, oh my love you were feeling something, my eyes attained to how much care you were taking with him, always walking next to him, helping him get in the van, taking selfies together, you loved him so much these two days."

Pereira has seemingly grown close to Firmino's family after the two first met in 2014. The pair decided to tie the knot in Maceio, Brazil, in 2017.

Where does Roberto Firmino play his football now?

Roberto Firmino (via Getty Images)

Roberto Firmino currently plays his football for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Since joining his current employers this summer, the attacker has scored three goals and assisted three from 14 appearances across all competitions.

Before moving to Saudi Arabia, the 32-year-old spent eight years at Liverpool. He joined the Reds back in the summer of 2015 from Hoffenheim for a reported fee of £29 million.

After joining the Merseysiders, he made 362 appearances across all competitions, bagging 111 goals and 79 assists. Firmino won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each with Liverpool, among other trophies.