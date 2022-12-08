"What kind of question is this?" - Carlo Ancelotti chooses between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently chose Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi when asked to pick one between the two Argentine greats.

Los Blancos are currently on a mid-season break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the manager has been enjoying some time off.

However, he recently spoke to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport over a whole range of issues. During the interview, he was also asked about his preference between Messi and Maradona.

Ancelotti replied (via AS):

“What kind of question is this? I played against Diego and, out of love, I chose him."

Ancelotti and Maradona locked horns several times during the latter's days at Napoli. The Italian manager choosing the Argentine great despite their rivalry shows his respect towards the late icon.

Messi, meanwhile, tormented Ancelotti's Real Madrid team on several occasions during his first spell at the club as manager. He even scored a hat-trick for Barcelona in El Clasico against Madrid in 2014 which ended in a 4-3 win for the Blaugrana.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra



Ancelotti: “What kind of question is this? I played against Maradona and out of love, I choose him.”



@diarioas • “Maradona or Messi?”Ancelotti: “What kind of question is this? I played against Maradona and out of love, I choose him.” • “Maradona or Messi?”Ancelotti: “What kind of question is this? I played against Maradona and out of love, I choose him.” @diarioas

However, last season, the Italian coach got the better of the Argentine forward in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to score over two legs against his great rival and also missed a penalty.

Ancelotti returned to manage the Whites for a second time last year, six years after he was sacked from the job. He led them to a La Liga and Champions League double and also the Supercopa de Espana.

In the current season, Real Madrid are trailing arch-rivals Barcelona in the league by two points in second place. They have drawn Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lionel Messi aiming to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Speaking of Messi, he's currently away in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, looking to guide his team to their third title in history.

La Albicelester are in the quarter-finals of the competition and will take on the Netherlands on Friday (December 9) for a place in the last four.

Their captain has been central to their campaign, scoring three goals, including one in their win over Australia in the Round of 16, and making one assist too.

The 35-year-old is making his farewell appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Bowing out with the ultimate prize in football would mark a perfect way to end his international career.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes