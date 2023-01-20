 What is Leandro Trossard's salary going to be at Arsenal? Reported new signing set to earn more than Bukayo Saka - Reports 

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard, The Daily Mail has reported. It has been claimed that he will be one of the top 10 earners at the north London club.

Arsenal had long been linked with a move to Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk. However, last week, local rivals Chelsea swooped in to steal the player away, with them agreeing to an £89 million deal for the winger. It has been reported that this has caused Mikel Arteta’s side to move on to their second-choice winger, Trossard.

According to The Daily Mail’s report, Trossard is expected to receive a salary of £90,000 per week in north London. As per Sportrac’s data, his salary will be significantly more than Bukayo Saka, who currently earns £75,000 per week at Arsenal, and the same as Gabriel Martinelli.

Freddie Paxton @Freddie_Paxton EXCLUSIVE: Leandro Trossard’s agent, Josy Comhair, tells me:



“I personally offered Leo to Arsenal. This is the most beautiful club for him and the football they’re playing suits him perfectly. The deal took 48hrs which shows how much Arsenal wanted him.” EXCLUSIVE: Leandro Trossard’s agent, Josy Comhair, tells me:“I personally offered Leo to Arsenal. This is the most beautiful club for him and the football they’re playing suits him perfectly. The deal took 48hrs which shows how much Arsenal wanted him.” https://t.co/Lw4nyXbhsM

Only Edward Nketiah (£100,000), Kieran Tierney (£110,000), Martin Odegaard (£115,000), Granit Xhaka (£120,000), Ben White (£120,000), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£150,000), Thomas Partey (£200,000), and Gabriel Jesus (£265,000) will earn more than him.

As per 90min, Trossard will join Mikel Arteta’s side for a £27 million fee after undergoing medical at the club. The 28-year-old left-winger has plenty of experience in the English Premier League and should not have too many problems finding his feet on the red side of London.

Trossard has appeared in 121 games for Brighton & Hove Albion in all competitions since July 2019, scoring 25 times and providing 14 assists.

Arsenal have huge advantage as Manchester United will be without key player in upcoming Premier League clash

On Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will renew their rivalry with Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (22 January). Both teams are eager to get maximum points, and heading into the game, it is Arteta’s men who seem to have an advantage, at least on paper.

Manchester United will be without one of their standout players of the season, Casemiro, for the crucial clash against the Premier League leaders. The Brazilian defensive midfielder picked up an ill-advised yellow card in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday (18 January). As it was his fifth yellow card in the Premier League, he will miss the game due to an accumulation of warnings.

Casemiro has scored twice and provided three assists for United this season in the Premier League. He has also created 16 chances, made 21 interceptions, and performed 35 clearances. Ten Hag and Co. will sorely miss his qualities against Arsenal this Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes