What do Lionel Messi and Argentina need to do against Poland to qualify for the Round of 16? - FIFA World Cup Group C scenario

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are set to face Poland in their final group-stage encounter today (November 30) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two sides are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia and Mexico, who face each other in their final game today. As things stand, any two of the four teams in the group can qualify for the Round of 16 depending upon the results of today's fixtures.

Argentina are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. However, they began their campaign in disastrous fashion, losing 2-1 against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

They are currently second in the table with three points after beating Mexico in their previous game on November 26.

Messi and Co. cannot afford to lose against Poland today, as a defeat would mean their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A draw would be enough for Argentina to qualify, but only if certain conditions are met. If both matches end in a draw, La Albiceleste will qualify on goal difference.

However, if Mexico beat the Saudis by more than three goals and Lionel Scaloni's men only draw against Poland, they will be eliminated.

Poland, meanwhile, will qualify even with a draw and will top the group with a win.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi's goal against Mexico changing their game

Despite being one of the favorites for the trophy, the South American side were far from their best in their defeat against Saudi Arabia. They also played a tame first half in their must-win match against Mexico.

However, after Messi's brilliant strike in the 64th minute, Argentina looked more composed and in control of the match. Speaking after the game, Scaloni shared his thoughts on this, saying (via The National):

“Obviously after a victory against Mexico, we are feeling better emotionally. We are on the right path now. Have we recovered our identity after the [Messi] goal? It depends on how you see it, because then we had to defend the result, whatever it took. That’s football. It’s tough."

He added:

“We had a couple of chances after the goal to get a bigger result; at the end of the match we managed to do that, and that’s what counts. That’s our identity – we fight for every single ball and try to be strong. That’s what we asked our players ahead of the match, and that really reassured us – that’s what we saw on the pitch. Yes, the first half wasn’t great, but we saw our players fighting.”

Argentina and Messi will need to be at their best when they face Poland, who are coming into the match after a gritty 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

