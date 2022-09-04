“What a load of crap” - Alan Shearer in disbelief over incident in Manchester United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer couldn't believe that Arsenal's goal against Manchester United in their clash on Sunday was ruled out by VAR and made no secret of it on Twitter.

Gabriel Martinelli seemed to have given the visitors the lead in the 14th minute with a clean finish but it was chalked off following a careful review.

Martin Odegaard appeared to foul Christian Eriksen in the buildup near the halfway line, leaving him in a heap on the floor.

However, the contact was minimal, and it sparked polarizing reactions from fans on social media.

Shearer, for one, was convinced that it wasn't a foul, and took to social media to ridicule the decision.

He wrote on Twitter:

"What a load of cr*p. #var #MUNARS"

The goal was initially given, but the referee sought to review the moment on the pitchside monitor. Following careful deliberation, he ruled it out, much to Arsenal's chagrin.

It triggered a massive debate online, with Arsenal fans claiming it was a legitimate goal, while some subscribed to the referee's call.

SI Soccer @si_soccer



(via



VAR chalked off what would’ve been an opening goal for Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli due to a foul in the buildup(via @NBCSportsSoccer VAR chalked off what would’ve been an opening goal for Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli due to a foul in the buildup(via @NBCSportsSoccer)https://t.co/SvAjO9luXJ

The incident was examined from different angles and was indeed a difficult call to make. However, it's sure to come up in the post-match discussions, especially if the Gunners lose by a close margin.

Arsenal looking to win sixth game in a row

Arsenal have won all five of their Premier League games in the 2022-23 season coming into Old Trafford today, a first for the club since the 2004-05 campaign.

A combination of excellent signings and encouraging pre-season results seems to be paying off for the north London outfit. Their ultimate objective will be to finish inside the top-four places.

Currently, Mikel Arteta's swashbuckling side are trailing 1-0 at Old Trafford, only the second time this season that they've fallen behind in a match.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Mikel Arteta was two years old the last time Manchester United lost a home league game when leading at half-time (1984). 🤯



#MUNARS HT: Man Utd 1-0 ArsenalMikel Arteta was two years old the last time Manchester United lost a home league game when leading at half-time (1984). 🤯 HT: Man Utd 1-0 ArsenalMikel Arteta was two years old the last time Manchester United lost a home league game when leading at half-time (1984). 🤯#MUNARS

When it happened against promoted side Fulham, the Gunners were able to make a 2-1 comeback at home, although pulling it off at Old Trafford was a different ball-game.

They've won away to United just once in their previous 15 away games. If the Gunners have ever seemed capable of clawing their way back and securing a win, it's now.

