What are the lyrics and meaning of Lionel Messi's and Argentina's World Cup song - Muchachos? (Explained) 

The Argentina national team's World Cup anthem expressed hope that Argentina can end their 36-year wait for a World Cup victory with the help of Lionel Messi.

The song, titled "The Land of Diego and Lionel," also known as "Muchachos," has been embraced by players including Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Here are the lyrics in English (via GOAL):

I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel,

Of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget.

I can't explain it to you,

Because you won't understand,

The finals we lost, how many years I cried for them.

But that's over, because in the Maracana,

The final with the 'Brazucas', Daddy beat them again.

Guys, now we're excited again,

I want to win the third, I want to be world champion,

And Diego, in heaven we can see him,

With Don Diego and La Tota,

Encouraging Lionel!

Here are the lyrics in Spanish (via GOAL):

En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel

de los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré

No te lo puedo explicar

porque no vas a entender

las finales que perdimos, cuantos años las lloré

Pero eso se terminó, porqué en el Maracaná

la final con los brazucas la volvió a ganar Papá

Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar

Quiero ganar la tercera, quiero ser campeón mundial

Y al Diego, desde el cielo lo podemos ver

con Don Diego y con La Tota, alentándolo a Lionel

Interpretación de 'No sabemos todavía'

The lyrics pay tribute to the country's former star player, Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986. Furthermore, the anthem celebrates Argentina's triumph over Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, referred to as the "Brazucas."

"The land of Diego and Lionel" has been widely embraced by Argentine fans and has become a source of pride and motivation for the team. It serves as a reminder of the country's past successes and as a goal for future triumphs.

It was often sung as the team advanced through the World Cup, and La Albiceleste eventually did the unprecedented by winning the trophy for the first time in 36 years. Lionel Messi was vital to their triumphs, as the playmaker registered a remarkable 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 games.

Lionel Messi apologizes to Rosario residents following World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi has publicly apologized to the residents of his hometown of Rosario for not being able to see them all in celebration of their World Cup victory.

He has been unable to leave his home in Rosario due to the overwhelming excitement and celebration in the city.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via Daily Mail):

“Well, we wanted to send our greetings to all the people of Funes, Rosario in general. We would like to thank you for the love you’ve always shown us, especially now at this time when I’ve just arrived back from the World Cup."

He added:

“Forgive us as well because sometimes it is difficult to see everyone, we’re with family and friends for a few days, and sometimes it is complicated.”

