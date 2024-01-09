"What makes him think he’s still good enough?" - Pundit launches attack on ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Richard Keys has blasted former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for thinking about leaving the Saudi Pro League. He wonders if the midfielder has what it takes to play in the top flight in Europe.

In his latest blog, Keys said that Henderson is not good enough to make a return to the Premier League. He added that the Englishman is playing in a league that's equivalent of League One (third division) in England. Keys wrote:

"So Jordan Henderson wants to end his ‘Saudi hell’ and return to the PL? Really? What makes him think he’s still good enough? After six months playing the equivalent of League 1 football, does he still have what it takes?"

Henderson has not scored a goal but has assisted four times in 17 league games this season. He moved to the Middle-East in the summer after saying that no one at Liverpool had urged him to stay.

Jurgen Klopp disagrees with Jordan Henderson not feeling wanted at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson spoke to him before leaving Liverpool. However, he said that the midfielder thought that he was unwanted at Anfield, which was not the case.

"Hendo said the truth," Klopp said (as per GOAL). "That's how it was. We had talks, I told him I wanted him to stay, but we talked about maybe not playing regularly. I cannot tell a player they can have 50 games because I don't know that. In our relationship, I thought it was important we speak about 'what happens if'.

"Hendo, I love him, but he was not great when they didn't play. (James) Milner and Lucas (Leiva) were the same. So we talk about that now. So, in Hendo's ears and mind, he thought I didn't want him there. If I said Hendo would be the main man for me, he would stay, but I couldn't. That's why it's better he moved on. Not a bit of bad blood. Captain of best Liverpool team in the Premier League era."

The Reds signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo to replace Jordan Henderson. They are looking to add another midfielder and have been linked with Fulham's Joao Palhinha.