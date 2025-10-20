What did Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney say about Harry Maguire who was ‘a meme for years’ after his winning goal against Liverpool?

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has jumped to the defense of Harry Maguire after his winner against Liverpool. The Englishman believes that the defender should be in Thomas Tuchel's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad next summer.

Speaking on his BBC show, Rooney recalled how Maguire was mocked and made a meme worldwide, including in the Ghana parliament. He praised the Manchester United defender for being strong mentally and said:

"Today shows why he should be in the World Cup squad. And I really mean that. I think he's so important. I think with Harry, I would really struggle to have dealt with what he's been through. You know, he was a meme for years."

"I've seen him in Parliament over in Africa somewhere, where he's getting brought up in that, and they're laughing at him. So for him to have dealt with so much, he's incredibly strong-minded to have gone through that. Then getting the armband taken off him and people laughing at him."

Rooney continued that Maguire's bullying from fans was unfair and said:

"You're like this guy has been in World Cup teams of the tournament and been incredible for England, been really good for Man United and it's completely unfair and it was bullying."

"He was getting bullied from all over the place and for him to have dealt with that and got through it and stuck with it, you'd have to say, 'You know what, that's a strong human being. And for him to get through that and his family to get through that and come out the other side and show his ability and quality and strength, I couldn't be happier for him."

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80 million from Leicester City, and was close to leaving after Erik ten Hag stripped him of the captaincy armband and admitted that the Englishman was not in his plans.

Harry Maguire unsure about Manchester United future

Harry Maguire is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United and is yet to sign a new deal. He has admitted that he is unsure about staying but is delighted to have won at Liverpool and said (via BBC):

"I'm in my last year now, so this could be the last time I played at Anfield for this club, so it's really important that I've come here and ticked that one off."

The Sun have reported that Saudi Pro League sides are keeping tabs on the Englishman and are open to offering him around £500,000 per week. However, the defender is keen on staying at Old Trafford.

