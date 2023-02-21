What does Marcus Rashford's celebration mean? Rio Ferdinand reveals the meaning of the Manchester United man's new action

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained Marcus Rashford's new trademark celebration. The England international has marked his goals this season with a finger-point to his head after finding the back of the net.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Elite mentality Enough can't be said about Saka, Rashford and Sancho's performances after all the adversity they've faced and overcome.Elite mentality Enough can't be said about Saka, Rashford and Sancho's performances after all the adversity they've faced and overcome.Elite mentality 👏❤️ https://t.co/HiVXrHHEJk

Ferdinand has revealed that Rashford's celebration is a hint at his mentality. The former England centre-back said on his YouTube channel (via Metro):

"Rashford, I found out today by the way, I went to Carrington today to interview Bruno [Fernandes], it was good. I saw [long-serving receptionist] Kath [Phipps], been there 56 years the lady! Ridiculous!"

He added:

"But the celebration, it’s mentality. Nice, innit. Simple. But it’s just travelled massively. Everyone round the world is doing it now. All the young kids scoring goals, that’s the impact Rashford has had."

Ferdinand further said:

"Seeing Marcus just smiling – I’ve said this so many times – just seeing him smile, there’s a different vibe about him. He’s enjoying himself, there’s a spring in his step. I had a nice chat, it was nice. Nice vibes in the place."

Rashford has been in exceptional goal-scoring form this campaign across competitions. The Englishman has racked up 24 goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season. He is currently Manchester United's top scorer this term.

Manchester United are third in the Premier League table at the moment. The Red Devils have had a great campaign in the English top flight under Erik ten Hag, who was appointed last summer. They are only five points adrift of the top of the table and could potentially be a dark horse in the title race this season.

"They can’t do without him" - Gary Neville hails Manchester United star who has been 'in sensational form'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lavished praise on Rashford. The former full-back has compared the English forward's finishing this season to that of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.

SPORTbible @sportbible Man United star Marcus Rashford receives surprising odds in race for 2023 Ballon d'Or award after stunning form. Man United star Marcus Rashford receives surprising odds in race for 2023 Ballon d'Or award after stunning form. https://t.co/Qy5HbY8xP2

Neville said on his podcast for Sky Sports (via Metro):

"He’s got those pictures in his mind when he gets into the final third of exactly what he’s going to do. I always thought Thierry Henry was the very best at that, you knew when he went into that left channel, you just knew.

"I think Mohamed Salah does it from the right, where he cuts in and bends it into that far corner. Thierry Henry was brilliant at working that left channel, whether it be wide or in the inside position. I had to contend with it at times."

He added:

"He’s in sensational form Marcus Rashford, they can’t do without him at this moment and that’s why he plays nearly every match."

Manchester United will next face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League on 23 February.

