"What is Martinez's obsession with him" - Fans furious with Cristiano Ronaldo teammate's inclusion in XI for Portugal vs Hungary clash

Fans are unhappy with Roberto Martinez’s decision to include Bernardo Silva in the starting lineup for the World Cup qualifying match between Portugal and Hungary. The two sides are set to face off on Tuesday, October 14, in Alvalade.Portugal won their last qualifier against Ireland, thanks to a brilliant header by Ruben Neves in the 91st minute. Silva played the entirety of the match against the Boys in Green but wasn’t particularly impressive on the night. The starting XI for the match against Hungary has been released, and the Manchester City captain has once again been included in Martinez’s 4-2-3-1 setup.Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes form the back four. Ruben Neves and Vitinha are deployed as double pivots, while Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva will operate as attacking midfielders. Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack.Silva’s inclusion, however, didn’t sit well with some sections of fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure, with one writing:“Fucking Bernardo Silva man , what is Martinez's obsession with him.”Stacie❤️😎 @StacieA74LINK@TheNassrZone Fucking Bernardo Silva man , what is Martinez's obsession with himAnother tweeted:“Trincao was the only player to deliver a good cross and Martinez continues to let Bernardo Silva play.”Sandro @Sandro240804LINK@TheNassrZone Trincao was the only player to deliver a good cross and Martinez continues to let Bernado Silva playAnother bemoaned the 31-year-old being used as a winger.“Bernardo Silva playing as winger again,” they wrote.🐐 @AIwaysRonaldoLINKBernardo Silva playing as winger again.“Why not start Pedro Gonçalves? I am tired of Bernardo Silva,” another suggested.kenyjay🦍🌍 @ekon_kennedyLINK@TheNassrZone Why not start Pedro goncalves am tired of Bernardo Silva“Bernardo starting again ffs now see us lose today,” another added.am7 @se7enscars_LINKbernardo starting again ffs now see us lose today“They perform very well in the midfield” – Portugal boss Roberto Martinez on Hungary ahead of World Cup qualifying matchRoberto Martinez spoke highly of Hungary ahead of their World Cup qualifying match. In three matches played, Portugal are the only team with a 100 percent record in their group, having won all their games.Speaking in a press conference, Martinez stated that Hungary ‘is the best counterattacking team in the world’ but emphasized the importance of building on their momentum. He said (via Ojogo.pt):&quot;It's important to look at the starting eleven in the context of the training camp. For me, Hungary is the best counterattacking team in the world, of all the teams I've evaluated and had the opportunity to play against. They perform very well in the midfield and use the counterattack very well. It's important to start well; we have the experience and energy to do so. It's going to be an important game to build on what we're doing on the pitch with players from the bench, very important for continuity.&quot;After today’s match, Portugal will next be in action against Ireland in November for the reverse fixture of their World Cup qualifying campaign.