"What is Martinez's obsession with him" - Fans furious with Cristiano Ronaldo teammate's inclusion in XI for Portugal vs Hungary clash

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 14, 2025 18:53 GMT
Fans furious with Roberto Martinez
Fans furious with Roberto Martinez's decision to include Bernardo Silva in lineup for Portugal vs Hungary clash (Image credits: Getty, X/@ekon_kennedy)

Fans are unhappy with Roberto Martinez’s decision to include Bernardo Silva in the starting lineup for the World Cup qualifying match between Portugal and Hungary. The two sides are set to face off on Tuesday, October 14, in Alvalade.

Portugal won their last qualifier against Ireland, thanks to a brilliant header by Ruben Neves in the 91st minute. Silva played the entirety of the match against the Boys in Green but wasn’t particularly impressive on the night. The starting XI for the match against Hungary has been released, and the Manchester City captain has once again been included in Martinez’s 4-2-3-1 setup.

Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes form the back four. Ruben Neves and Vitinha are deployed as double pivots, while Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva will operate as attacking midfielders. Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack.

Silva’s inclusion, however, didn’t sit well with some sections of fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure, with one writing:

“Fucking Bernardo Silva man , what is Martinez's obsession with him.”
Another tweeted:

“Trincao was the only player to deliver a good cross and Martinez continues to let Bernardo Silva play.”
Another bemoaned the 31-year-old being used as a winger.

“Bernardo Silva playing as winger again,” they wrote.
“Why not start Pedro Gonçalves? I am tired of Bernardo Silva,” another suggested.
“Bernardo starting again ffs now see us lose today,” another added.
“They perform very well in the midfield” – Portugal boss Roberto Martinez on Hungary ahead of World Cup qualifying match

Roberto Martinez spoke highly of Hungary ahead of their World Cup qualifying match. In three matches played, Portugal are the only team with a 100 percent record in their group, having won all their games.

Speaking in a press conference, Martinez stated that Hungary ‘is the best counterattacking team in the world’ but emphasized the importance of building on their momentum. He said (via Ojogo.pt):

"It's important to look at the starting eleven in the context of the training camp. For me, Hungary is the best counterattacking team in the world, of all the teams I've evaluated and had the opportunity to play against. They perform very well in the midfield and use the counterattack very well. It's important to start well; we have the experience and energy to do so. It's going to be an important game to build on what we're doing on the pitch with players from the bench, very important for continuity."

After today’s match, Portugal will next be in action against Ireland in November for the reverse fixture of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
