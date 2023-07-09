"What the media won't show you" - Barcelona fans feel Lionel Messi was left all alone against Liverpool in 2019 as incredible comp emerges

Barcelona fans think that Lionel Messi was left to do it all by himself as the Blaugrana suffered a 4-3 aggregate loss in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool back in 2019.

Despite winning the first leg at Camp Nou by 3-0, with Messi scoring twice, the Catalan club succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at Anfield in the second leg of the semi-final.

The team collapsed at Anfield. The loss was a tough pill to swallow for the fans and players.

A compilation of Messi's performance over the two legs of the tie has now emerged. Apart from scoring a peach of a free kick past Alisson Becker in the first leg, the Argentina captain set up several chances for his teammates, which went begging.

A fan posted the compilation, captioning it:

"Messi was all alone vs Liverpool | What the Media won't show you."

Other Barcelona fans reacted to it as most of them defended Lionel Messi. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

PhivaTheFraud @PivaReborn10 @SB15460 Now someone show me Ronaldo performing like this and his teammates ruining everything. (It shouldn't be the other way round) @SB15460 Now someone show me Ronaldo performing like this and his teammates ruining everything. (It shouldn't be the other way round)

Urfavtrader @urfavtraderr @SB15460 To put it in perspective, after Messi left Barcelona they didn’t even qualify for UCL 🫠 @SB15460 To put it in perspective, after Messi left Barcelona they didn’t even qualify for UCL 🫠

CallmeSlimeorFalse10 @NathanielObeh

Only Messi was holding them @SB15460 I am telling you after 16/17 Barcelona became a mid teamOnly Messi was holding them @SB15460 I am telling you after 16/17 Barcelona became a mid teamOnly Messi was holding them

Slimshandy @Slimshandy18 @SB15460 This is so bad it hurts @SB15460 This is so bad it hurts

N10 Messi @nio_goat @SB15460 The one thing he doesn’t know is how to play badly. @SB15460 The one thing he doesn’t know is how to play badly.

ola 🏆 @AdedejiOlad , Messi you have problems why wasted your 30 to 33 with woods @SB15460 Don’t you see he is playing with woods Semedo thst can’t start for wolve , coutiho thst can’t start for Aston , umiti , lenglet, Messi you have problems why wasted your 30 to 33 with woods @SB15460 Don’t you see he is playing with woods Semedo thst can’t start for wolve , coutiho thst can’t start for Aston , umiti , lenglet 😂😂, Messi you have problems why wasted your 30 to 33 with woods 😂😂😂

Barcelona legend reflected on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami transfer

It was pretty evident for a while that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. However, the player was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

Messi didn't return to Camp Nou. Instead, MLS minnows Inter Miami will be his next club. Andres Iniesta has now reflected on his former teammate's move. He evaluated the situation and shared his take on the same, saying (via Barca Universal):

“It (a return to Barca) would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before."

He added:

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as it did well in all the places he’s been."

The move to Inter Miami marked the end of Messi's incredible run in European football. US Soccer awaits in anticipation as they are set to welcome the Argentina captain to the MLS. Messi will be presented as an Inter Miami player on July 16, 7:30 pm ET.

