"What did Messi do for Newell's?" - Former Old Boys coach unhappy with club's decision to name new stand after Lionel Messi

Former Newell's Old Boys manager Juan Manuel Llop has slammed the club's decision to name a stand after Lionel Messi. While he acknowledged that the Argentine was the best player in the world, he believed the naming of the stand was just for marketing purposes.

Speaking to Argentina's Radio 2, Llop questioned what Messi had done for the Newell's Old Boys in his career. He also hit out at the club's decision to name another stand after Diego Maradona. Llop said (via GOAL):

"My question is this: What did Messi do for Newell's? The world aligns itself with marketing. He's the best player in the world, but the same goes for [Diego] Maradona in the stands. It's all about marketing, about looking good. There are very important people in Newell's history who did a lot of things, making history, winning several championships. I don't agree with those decisions. It's not because they put me in charge."

Lionel Messi was a part of the Newell's Old Boys academy before leaving for Barcelona at the age of 13. The Argentine club decided to name a stand at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa after the Inter Miami superstar on his 38th birthday.

Newell's Old Boys president claims Lionel Messi wants to make the switch

Newell's Old Boys president Ignacio Astore spoke to TyC Sports in June 2025 and claimed that Lionel Messi wanted to return to the club. He said (via GOAL):

"He's constantly working on this. Messi is missing a Copa Argentina, a Copa Sudamericana, and a Libertadores, because he has all the other titles. It's his decision."

Astore further added that Messi was in control of the situation, and nobody else knew what his plan was. He claimed that the club had not approached the Barcelona legend yet as he was under contract with Miami. He said:

"It's something he has to decide. I haven't spoken to the player. I don't think it's appropriate to speak to him because it would put him in an awkward position. Maybe he has a contract, maybe he feels it's not the right time, maybe he has other family commitments... I know the appreciation he has for the institution and how much he wants to come."

Lionel Messi's contract at Inter Miami expires at the end 2025 season.

