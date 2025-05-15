Barcelona supporters online have lauded Lamine Yamal following their 2-0 win over Espanyol on Thursday (May 15), which secured them the 2024-25 LaLiga title. The wonderkid was lethal in attack, scoring La Blaugrana's opening goal during the clash.
Barca failed to score in the first half despite controlling 78% of the ball and registering seven goal attempts. Following a pass from Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, curling his strike past Espanyol's goalie Joan Garcia.
In the 80th minute, Leandro Cabrera was sent off for a violent tackle on Yamal, and Espanyol were down to 10 men. In added time, Yamal released the ball to Fermin Lopez, who drilled his strike into the post (90+5’) to make the final scoreline 2-0.
In his stint, Yamal maintained 81% (54/67) passing accuracy. He delivered two key passes, won 11 of 23 duels, registered two shots on target, and completed five out of 10 attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).
After the encounter, fans online likened Yamal's performance to that of former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. Some even suggested that the Spaniard deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or. A fan tweeted:
"Lamine is finally giving us what we’ve missed since Messi."
"I haven’t seen anybody this good since Ankara Leo Messi himself. Speaks volumes the calibre this guy has. Lamine Yamal, just praying you don't get injured. Football needs you," another added.
"Lamine yamal just won us the league at 17 years old with a spectacular goal and an assist. What a player 🫡," a delighted fan posted.
"I have no words for Lamine Yamal," a fan said.
"Lamine yamal has to win the ballon dor," wrote another.
"I'm very proud" - Barcelona manager on winning 2024-25 LaLiga
Hansi Flick said he was extremely proud of his team at the Camp Nou and that their performance could be referenced as a standard for other teams. This came after Barcelona won the 2024-25 LaLiga, with two games remaining.
After the win against Espanyol on Thursday, Flick said in an interview (via Barca Universal on X):
"I'm very proud. We have a great team here. I think this team can be considered a benchmark for all clubs... No one sees themselves as superior to anyone else. And that's great. It's like a family. I love it."
After 36 games in the league, Barcelona have accumulated the most points (85), as opposed to their closest competitor, Real Madrid (79). Despite their financial difficulties, Flick's men pulled through the storms and are now the league title holders.