"What Mo wishes, Mo gets done" - Dejan Lovren makes Salah 'payback' claim as Liverpool prepare for UCL final against Real Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has made a daring 'payback' claim about Mohamed Salah after Real Madrid set up a mouth-watering Champions League final clash with the Reds.

Los Blancos produced another late comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to oust Manchester City in extra-time and force a rematch of the 2018 showpiece. Salah wanted to face Madrid over City as he has a 'score to settle' with the Spanish giants.

He was infamously injured just 30 minutes into the Kiev final before Liverpool were beaten 3-1. Although Salah and co. found redemption a year later, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020 final to lift their sixth European title, there's a feeling of unfinished business for them ahead of the titanic clash on May 28.

Dejan Lovren @Dejan06Lovren



Good luck in the final Liverpool FC.



#paybacktime What Mo wishes, Mo gets it.Good luck in the final Liverpool FC. What Mo wishes, Mo gets it. Good luck in the final Liverpool FC. #paybacktime

Lovren, who was a part of the losing side, has now claimed that Salah gets what he wants after seeing his wish of playing Real Madrid in the finals fulfilled, while echoing the sentiments of a "payback".

The Croatian wrote on Twitter:

"What Mo wishes, Mo gets it. Good luck in the final Liverpool FC. #paybacktime"

After Real Madrid's win, Salah also took to social media to reiterate his bullish message. He wrote:

"We have a score to settle."

The sides also faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last year, where Real Madrid claimed a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid has all the makings of an epic final

It's not just a repeat of the 1981 and 2018 finals, but a clash between two sides at the very top of their game.

Liverpool are a well-oiled unit, bulldozing past every opponent to reach their third final in the competition in the last five years.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 💪 https://t.co/42IvgAu75H

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have established themselves as the 'comeback kings' of Europe, producing memorable turnarounds in each of the three knockout rounds so far.

Led by the peerless Karim Benzema, Los Blancos have shown incredible drive and never-say-die attitude in moments of defeat and turned them into victories.

There are no favorites here as the final could literally go any way and it has all the makings of a European classic.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava