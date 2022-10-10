What is Mohamed Salah's net worth and how much does the Egyptian forward earn at Liverpool?

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is one of the richest and most respected footballers on the planet. The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has won a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy with the Reds, amongst other honors, since joining them in 2017.

According to The Kop Times, Salah’s estimated net worth is £85 million, including his salary and endorsements. Being arguably the most popular sportsperson in Africa, the Egyptian forward is associated with many top brands, including Adidas, Vodafone, Uber, and Pepsi (via Goal). He is also known for his charity work and has reportedly improved his hometown of Nagrig.

The former Roma man’s initial contract with the Reds (in July 2017) saw him only earn £90,000/week. Following a blistering debut season, during which he scored 44 goals in 52 matches across competitions, the Liverpool no. 11 got a new contract. His five-year extension in 2018 saw him sign a massive £200,000/week deal.

Level with Thierry Henry having played 18 less games Mohamed Salah is now the joint 2nd top scorer for an English side in CL history with 35 goalsLevel with Thierry Henry having played 18 less games Mohamed Salah is now the joint 2nd top scorer for an English side in CL history with 35 goals 🇪🇬👑 Level with Thierry Henry having played 18 less games 😳 https://t.co/lTdTIHQFIZ

The Egyptian ace, whose future was in the air for a while, signed another improved deal with Liverpool in July 2022. The new two-year contract extension tied him down to the Reds until June 2025, making him one of the highest-paid players in the process.

According to The Kop Times, Salah currently earns (after the extension) a whopping £350,000/week or £16,800,000/year at Anfield. It is believed that his current earnings are on par with Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah has struggled for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season

Scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in 35 matches, Salah claimed the Premier League Golden Boot (joint-winner alongside Heung-min Son) and the Playmaker Award last season. This season, he has struggled to live up to his potential, cutting a frustrating figure for the Reds in the Premier League.

“Take the likes of Salah, he’s just another one off the pace and at the moment everything he tries, nothing comes to fruition."



anfieldwatch.co.uk/off-the-pace-m… Mark Lawrenson:“Take the likes of Salah, he’s just another one off the pace and at the moment everything he tries, nothing comes to fruition." Mark Lawrenson:“Take the likes of Salah, he’s just another one off the pace and at the moment everything he tries, nothing comes to fruition." ⚽anfieldwatch.co.uk/off-the-pace-m…

In eight Premier League matches, the forward has only scored twice, disappointing in almost all the big matches. He has often lacked pace, sharpness, and the tenacity that has helped him become one of the league’s best players.

With him struggling, Liverpool have slipped down the Premier League rankings, currently sitting in 10th place after eight matchdays (10 points). They are without a win in their last three Premier League games.

