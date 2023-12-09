"What a monster!", "The league is ours" - Liverpool fans stunned as injured star returns to starting XI against Crystal Palace

In a thrilling development, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has made a dramatic comeback to the team's starting lineup for the match against Crystal Palace.

Alisson's return to Selhurst Park today marks a significant moment for both him and the team. This comes after his absence from the Reds' recent games due to an injury he sustained in their title-chasing clash with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp shared insights into Alisson's fitness in the build-up to the Crystal Palace game during his pre-match press briefing. The German tactician conveyed a sense of cautious optimism about the goalkeeper's condition (via Dave Ockop):

“Alisson looks good, I don’t know if good enough now for tomorrow. I have to check that with the coaches and the medical department, and with Ali, of course."

The confirmation of Alisson's inclusion in the playing XI has sent waves of surprise and excitement across Liverpool's fanbase. Supporters, reacting to the news of his return, have taken to Twitter to share their enthusiasm and support for the star goalkeeper. One fan stated:

"What a monster!"

Another fan wrote:

"The league is ours"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Liverpool eye top spot in Premier League standings

This Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League presents a tantalizing opportunity for Liverpool as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. With the top spot in the league at stake, Liverpool's ambition to ascend to the top hinges on a victory.

Three points would temporarily place them at the pinnacle until Arsenal's subsequent match against Aston Villa. If the Gunners win that game, the Reds will have to relinquish their spot. A potential upset by Crystal Palace could also derail Liverpool's plans, opening the door for Aston Villa to overtake them in the standings.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a mix of high drama and steady progress in their recent form. Following their 4-3 victory over Fulham, the Reds managed to stabilize with a solid win against Sheffield United. This victory provided a morale boost and also marked their first Premier League clean sheet on the road this season.

Heading into the match against Palace, they will aim to extend their winning streak across all competitions to four games. Their previous visit to Selhurst Park in February ended in a goalless draw, a result that Crystal Palace replicated at Anfield last summer. These past performances from Palace suggest that the Reds cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.