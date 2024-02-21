"What a night!" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr beat Al-Feiha to reach AFC Champions League QF

By Bhargav
Modified Feb 21, 2024 21:14 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is delighted with Al-Nassr qualifying for the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

Luis Castro's side won 2-0 at home to Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 21), with Otavio opening the scoring in the seventh minute, while Ronaldo added a second four minutes from time.

Following their 1-0 first-leg win a week ago at Al-Feiha - where Ronaldo netted an 81st-minute winner - Al-Alami completed a 3-0 aggregate win to romp into the last-eight of the continental competition.

Ronaldo - who has now scored thrice in as many competitive outings in 2024 - was pleased with his team's effort and also thanked fans for helping them reach the next round. He tweeted:

"What a night! We’re through to the next stage, thank you all for the support!"

In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football since arriving at Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022, Ronaldo has been on a tear.

His latest strike boosted his season tally to 27 goals and 11 assists in 28 games across competitions. It includes league-leading tallies of 21 goals and nine assists in 19 games in the Saudi Pro League, where Castro's side only trail Al-Hilal (56) after 20 matches.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Following their third straight win across competitions since the season's resumption after a month-long break, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next be in action in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Shabab on Sunday (February 25).

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in nine games across competitions - winning the last eight - since a 3-0 defeat at Al-Hilal in a top-of-the-table clash in December. Ronaldo and Co. beat Al-Shabab 4-0 at home in the reverse fixture on matchday four in August.

Al-Alami also got the better of their upcoming opponents 5-2 in the King's Cup quarterfinals in December. Ronaldo starred with a goal and two assists in the league clash and scored once in the cup meeting.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...