"What a night!" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr beat Al-Feiha to reach AFC Champions League QF

Cristiano Ronaldo is delighted with Al-Nassr qualifying for the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

Luis Castro's side won 2-0 at home to Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 21), with Otavio opening the scoring in the seventh minute, while Ronaldo added a second four minutes from time.

Following their 1-0 first-leg win a week ago at Al-Feiha - where Ronaldo netted an 81st-minute winner - Al-Alami completed a 3-0 aggregate win to romp into the last-eight of the continental competition.

Ronaldo - who has now scored thrice in as many competitive outings in 2024 - was pleased with his team's effort and also thanked fans for helping them reach the next round. He tweeted:

"What a night! We’re through to the next stage, thank you all for the support!"

In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football since arriving at Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022, Ronaldo has been on a tear.

His latest strike boosted his season tally to 27 goals and 11 assists in 28 games across competitions. It includes league-leading tallies of 21 goals and nine assists in 19 games in the Saudi Pro League, where Castro's side only trail Al-Hilal (56) after 20 matches.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Following their third straight win across competitions since the season's resumption after a month-long break, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next be in action in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Shabab on Sunday (February 25).

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in nine games across competitions - winning the last eight - since a 3-0 defeat at Al-Hilal in a top-of-the-table clash in December. Ronaldo and Co. beat Al-Shabab 4-0 at home in the reverse fixture on matchday four in August.

Al-Alami also got the better of their upcoming opponents 5-2 in the King's Cup quarterfinals in December. Ronaldo starred with a goal and two assists in the league clash and scored once in the cup meeting.