What number will Rasmus Hojlund wear at Manchester United? Fabrizio Romano makes claim

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund will wear the number 17 jersey. Former Red Devils players to sport the number include Nani, Daley Blind, and Andy Cole.

At the moment, midfielder Fred occupies the shirt that Hojlund has been tipped to wear by Romano. However, the Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray. The Premier League outfit are demanding £18 million for the midfielder, who has moved into the final year of his Manchester United contract (via Metro).

The club are reported to be confident that Fred will leave this summer (via Fabrizio Romano). Therefore, Hojlund taking up the number 17 shirt seems plausible.

The 20-year-old forward completed his move from Atalanta to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £64 million plus add-ons (via The Athletic). After joining, Hojlund expressed his delight in working with Erik ten Hag at his new club.

He said (via manutd.com):

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me."

The Denmark international scored nine goals from 32 Serie A appearances last season.

"You've got to allow these young boys grace" - Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United's new signing

Rio Ferdinand (via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the club's fans to be patient with Rasmus Hojlund. Providing Darwin Nunez as an example, Ferdinand told 90min:

"You don't want to put the pressure on the kid, but you're Man Utd's number nine now. Whatever we say doesn't matter, there's pressure. I'm just hoping that he hits the ground, gets some confidence early and doesn't get knocked off his stride.

"You've got to allow these young boys grace. I think [Darwin] Nunez from Liverpool is a great example. Last season, wasn't the player that we saw at Benfica or expected, but I'm expecting more from him this season."

For now, the player has signed a five-year deal with Manchester United that will see him stay at the club till 2028.