“What a picture” - Lionel Messi reacts as Ronaldinho shares photo from Barcelona days

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi recently commented on a nostalgic post by Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho.

The post featured a throwback photo of Ronaldinho strolling through the iconic corridors of La Masia in Barcelona. Ronaldinho's caption read:

"No more vacations... Time to work lol. Soon I will announce the next chapters of this adventure!!"

Lionel Messi enjoyed a stint at Barcelona alongside Ronaldinho, who notably provided the assist for the Argentine legend's first goal for La Blaugrana in 2006. Messi reminisced about their shared past with a comment that read:

"What a picture! Those walks from the locker room to the Masia pitch drinking coffee. Hahahah."

The duo shared the pitch for Barcelona for four seasons from 2004-05 to 2007-08. They played 80 matches alongside each other and combined for nine goals. Ronaldinho assisted Messi on seven occasions while the Argentine provided two assists for the Brazilian.

During their time together at Barcelona, they won one Champions League title, two La Liga titles, and two Supercopa de Espana titles.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi unable to recruit former Argentina teammate to Inter MIami

Lionel Messi has recently encountered a rare setback in his efforts to bolster the ranks of Inter Miami. Since his high-profile move to the MLS club, Messi has been instrumental in attracting talent, but this time, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), his pursuit of Marcos Rojo has hit a snag.

After he departed from PSG as a free agent, Messi's arrival at Miami was nothing short of a sensation. He turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and a potential return to Camp Nou. Following in his footsteps, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi's long-time Barca teammates, also made the transatlantic journey to join him.

The recruitment drive didn't stop there. Six months into his tenure, Messi was joined by Luis Suarez. However, former Argentina teammate Marcos Rojo, who was high on Messi's wish list, has reportedly chosen to stay put at Boca Juniors.

With former Barca teammates Suarez, Alba, and Busquets set to take Inter Miami by storm alongside Messi, the legendary forward won't be missing the Camp Nou too much.