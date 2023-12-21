"What a player" - Former Manchester United star urges Red Devils to bring Mason Greenwood back

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has shared his opinion on the future of former prodigy Mason Greenwood at the club. The Jamaica international has advised the club to make sure they bring forward Greenwood back after his loan spell at Getafe this season.

The Manchester United academy is usually a great ground for the grooming of talents, with several players coming through the ranks. In the latter years of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure at Old Trafford, two young players were primed to become superstars for the first team, Ravel Morrison and Paul Pogba.

Morrison and Pogba were the picks of the bunch out of the United academy, with their prodigious talent and quality separating them from their peers. Mason Greenwood was seen as the same when he came through the academy and made his professional bow.

The forward looked like he would actually become a club great with his showings for the first team but revelations in January last year changed things. Greenwood was arrested on the suspicion of rape and domestic abuse against his partner Harriet Robson.

Following two years of inactivity, Manchester United made Greenwood available for loan after his case was cleared following the withdrawal of key witnesses. The England international joined Getafe in La Liga, where he has impressed since his arrival.

The latest performance by Greenwood was in his side's 3-3 draw against Atletico Madrid, and Morrison was impressed by his display. The DC United midfielder shared via X that the club ought to bring Greenwood back after his loan spell.

"what a player 🤩 United need to bring him back !!"

Ravel Morrison did not manage to establish himself a regular for the Red Devils despite his obvious talent, with off-the-pitch issues holding him back. He only managed three senior appearances for the Red Devils before he was sold by the club.

Manchester United considering Mason Greenwood's future

Greenwood was an impressive talent for Manchester United before his unfortunate issues came up. The 21-year-old forward was offered to multiple teams to sign on loan before Getafe decided to sign him.

Greenwood has hit the ground running in Spain with three goals and four assists in 14 appearances for the Madrid-based club. His form for Getafe has seen multiple sides approach the Red Devils for his signature, including his loan club (via OneFootball).

Manchester United are considering selling Mason Greenwood permanently after his loan spell, with many of the club's fans wanting him gone.