"What a player" - Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice amazed by Arsenal star's performance against Liverpool

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has received a lot of praise from his club and national teammates like Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice after his performance in his team's recent 3-2 win over Liverpool.

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League table with a statement victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October).

Martinelli opened the scoring for the hosts inside a minute before Darwin Nunez scored the equalizer for Liverpool. Saka scored twice on either side of Roberto Firmino's second-half goal to hand the north London outfit a crucial win.

After his match-winning performance for Arsenal, Saka took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Jurgen Klopp's side. He wrote:

"That was for you, Gooners ❤️"

Lauding his teammate's performance, Martinelli commented:

"What a player ❤️"

His England compatriot Rice commented:

"🔥"

Gabriel Jesus, who earned the decisive penalty in the 76th minute of the high-octane contest, also pitched in. He wrote:

"Starboy ❤️👊🏽"

William Saliba also offered words of appreciation to Saka:

"Spicy 🌶🔥"

Saka has started the 2022-23 season on a positive note, scoring three goals and contributing four assists in nine Premier League matches.

B/R Football @brfootball Man City

Tottenham

Chelsea

Man Utd

Liverpool



Bukayo Saka has now scored against every other Premier League big six club Man CityTottenhamChelseaMan UtdLiverpoolBukayo Saka has now scored against every other Premier League big six club ✅ Man City✅ Tottenham✅ Chelsea✅ Man Utd✅ LiverpoolBukayo Saka has now scored against every other Premier League big six club ✨ https://t.co/INgxSNe1Ul

Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League standings with 24 points from nine games. The club will next take on Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ecstatic with his team after win over Liverpool

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts about registering a home win against Liverpool. He heaped praise on his players for their belief and courage:

"The feeling of winning is so powerful and so meaningful for me today. For me, I saw a team I really identify with.

"The personality they show in difficult moments. How they stick to what they have to do but at the same time, the belief, the courage, and the free mind to just go for it and attack them and put them under pressure."

He added:

"It was a lively halftime team talk, but I wanted to give them some encouragement and confidence the game was there for the taking. Everything was better in the second half. The organization, the timing of the press, we won every duel and second ball. I was really happy with that."

Poll : 0 votes