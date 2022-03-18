"What a player he is" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United for failing to sign Liverpool star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the club's recruitment system for failing to sign Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Neville heaped praise on the 25-year-old for the impact he has had since joining the Merseyside club during the winter transfer window.

Diaz's signing has been viewed as a masterstroke by Liverpool as they snapped up the former Porto man from right under Tottenham Hotspur's nose for £37 million plus add-ons.

While Manchester United were linked with him for a brief time (as reported by MEN in January), nothing materialized from it as the Red Devils didn't push hard for the Colombian.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Best signing of 2022. Luis Diaz. Best signing of 2022. Luis Diaz.

This is something that has surprised Neville, who has been deeply impressed by Diaz's start to his life in England. He told Sky Sports (via Mirror) that United could have used someone like the 25-year-old forward as they're set to lose a few players in that position.

"It’s unbelievable that Diaz was going to Tottenham, he’s then gone to Liverpool – there’s not even been a mention of him going to Manchester United."

"Manchester United are going to lose [Edinson] Cavani at the end of the season, probably going to lose [Paul] Pogba, they’ve lost [Mason] Greenwood, [Marcus] Rashford’s out of form, [Anthony] Martial’s gone to Sevilla but will probably go at the end of the season."

"So you think they’re going to need two or three at the end of the season in those positions and they weren’t even mentioned. You watch that lad, he’s not had his best game tonight [against Arsenal ] Diaz, but you watch him in the Carabao Cup final and I watched him on Saturday at Brighton and I think, 'what a player he is'."

"Tough, aggressive, works hard, creates chances, his reaction when they give the ball away is unbelievable, sprints back. The recruitment I have to say has been disappointing from Manchester United for a long time," said Neville.

Diaz's arrival has seen him push the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a starting place in Liverpool's lineup. The Colombian comes with a reputation for scoring goals, netting 14 in 18 Liga Portugal matches for Porto before making his switch.

Manchester United may have missed a trick by not pushing hard for Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Judging by his early displays in a Liverpool shirt, it does seem like Neville's assessment is right and United have missed a trick by not pushing hard enough for Luis Diaz.

The Colombian forward has scored two goals in six appearances for Jurgen Klopp's team as they push for the Premier League title.

United's forwards haven't been in the best of form, with Marcus Rashford's struggles being the most obvious case. The futures of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are uncertain at the moment for various reasons and the Red Devils could have added Diaz to their ranks during the winter transfer window.

Edited by Alan John