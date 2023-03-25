"What a player!" - Jude Bellingham praises Arsenal and Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has heaped praise on his Three Lions teammate Declan Rice after the latter's superlative performance against Italy.

Rice opened the scoring for England in their 2-1 win in the 13th minute before captain Harry Kane doubled their advantage just before half-time. Though Italy hit back through Mateo Retegui, it wasn't enough as the Three Lions opened their Euro qualifying campaign with a statement win.

After the game, Rice took to Instagram to celebrate the win. He posted an image of him and Kane celebrating their opener together with the caption:

"No better feeling."

Here's the post:

Bellingham, who is currently being monitored by Liverpool and Real Madrid, replied to the post with:

"What a player!"

Many other England internationals commented on Rice's Instagram post, congratulating him and praising him for his outing against Italy.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham two of the most wanted midfielders this summer window

Declan Rice and Bellingham are both being courted by a number of European giants and could be on the move this summer. The duo are probably England's best midfielders and will massively improve whichever side manages to sign them this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Rice, who looks set to leave West Ham United this summer. The midfielder was part of Chelsea's youth setup but was released by the club.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are aiming to build on a stupendous season and see Rice as the perfect midfielder for Mikel Arteta's set-up. Chelsea, meanwhile, are aiming to replace the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

Bellingham has long been a transfer target for Liverpool. But the Reds will have to fight off competition from Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring the player's situation.

Both these English midfielders could be part of two of the biggest transfers of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Poll : 0 votes