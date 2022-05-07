"What a player" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Tottenham star who fits in well under Antonio Conte's system

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken effusively of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ahead of their Premier League clash.

The sides are set to meet at Anfield later today in a crucial game for both teams.

The Reds are contending for the league title, sitting just one point behind leaders Manchester City with just four games remaining.

Spurs, meanwhile, are locked in a tense race for fourth place with Arsenal, who're two points ahead of them.

A slip up for either will be costly in their respective endeavors.

It's also a match-up of two great attacking units, so a cracking game could be on the cards. Klopp is well aware of Tottenham's quality and expects a challenging 90 minutes against them.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said, as quoted by Liverpool Echo:

“The main challenge is the quality of the opponent. I mean, you think about how Tottenham wins the games, of course they have a brilliant football team.

“But the way they set it up with the five and then offensively and defensively with the four and one, or with the two and three."

He also heaped praise on Harry Kane, who's been on a good run of form lately, saying:

“Up front, [they have] speed like crazy – Harry Kane, what a player, and obviously fits in that idea extremely well.

“There’s a blind understanding between them, so I’d say it’s probably the biggest challenge for protection we face for a long time.”

Kane struggled for goals earlier in the season but has improved in recent weeks, scoring nine league goals since the turn of 2022 (13 overall).

Sparks set to fly in Liverpool's clash with Tottenham

This is the highest scoring fixture in Premier League history, with 170 goals in 59 games.

As both teams are stacked with enviable attacking options, we could have another thrilling contest on our hands.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Michael Oliver will referee Tottenham's game vs Liverpool on Saturday night. Michael Oliver will referee Tottenham's game vs Liverpool on Saturday night. https://t.co/OHGBsU1la8

Liverpool haven't lost to Tottenham in nine games since a 4-1 drubbing in October 2017. The Reds will have to go as far back as 2011 to find their last defeat to Spurs at Anfield.

Tottenham are the underdogs here but caused them a lot of problems in the reverse fixture this season when the sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

With Kane now finding his shooting boots, the side will feel more confident facing Jurgen Klopp's team, and it will be interesting to see how this game plays out.

