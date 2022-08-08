"What a player" – Liverpool star congratulates Adam Lallana after Brighton beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on his former team-mate and Brighton Hove & Albion midfielder Adam Lallana for his performance in the team's 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday (August 7)

Lallana, who joined Brighton from the Reds on a free transfer in 2020, started his club's Premier League season opener at Old Trafford in a midfield double-pivot. Playing alongside Moises Caicedo, he maintained control in the centre of the park.

The midfielder completed 32 passes, one interception and four recoveries during the pulsating contest. He also created three chances for his team-mates, with striker Danny Welbeck coming the closest to converting one with a volley in the first half.

After helping Brighton to their first-ever win away at Manchester United, Lallana posted a photo with match-winner Pascal Gross. He captioned the post:

"What a result to start the season. selfies with the goalscorer and Dat Guy Welbz to celebrate. #BHAFC

Henderson, who was Lallana's team-mate for six years at Anfield, lauded the former Southampton man. In a comment, he wrote:

"What a player."

Former Reds defender Dejan Lovren added:

"Well done bro."

Lallana registered 22 goals and 22 assists in 178 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, lifting four trophies in the process. He will be expected to feature for the Seagulls against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on August 13.

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Interviewed Adam Lallana post-match on Brighton's gameplan of bypassing Man Utd's press, winning the second ball, and putting Lisandro Martinez under early pressure... Interviewed Adam Lallana post-match on Brighton's gameplan of bypassing Man Utd's press, winning the second ball, and putting Lisandro Martinez under early pressure... https://t.co/YsmmRPYEah

Adam Lallana opens up about leaving Liverpool two years ago

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana recently claimed that leaving Liverpool two years ago has helped him enjoy his personal life. Speaking to YouTube channel Gaz’s Golf, Lallana recollected his time with the Jurgen Klopp-coached side. He said:

"There’s training [in the] afternoon most days, whereas at Brighton because we train every morning, we always have the afternoon. At Liverpool, training could be at 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, depending on the times of games. That's kind of how Jurgen works. I think it’s not as much like that [now], but when he first came in that was his model."

He continued:

"In the morning, you’d be waiting around, you’d drop the kids off, go for breakfast, you couldn’t play golf before you train. There would have been an element of [not wanting players to play golf], because playing for Liverpool, it’s literally your life."

"Coming out of Liverpool, I feel like I’ve got a little bit more of a life back. Not that I didn’t enjoy it, I loved it at the time, and I love it at Brighton now for different reasons."

