"What a player and what a man" - Jose Enrique hoping 25-year-old Liverpool star signs new contract 

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has heaped praise on Joe Gomez and is hopeful that the 25-year-old will sign a new contract with the Reds.

There have been questions over the England international's future at Anfield as he has had to make do with a bit-part role at Anfield over the last couple of seasons.

Gomez has just two years remaining on his contract with the club.

Joe Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton for £3.5 million in 2015. He became a regular starter for the club during the 2017-18 campaign.

He played a key role in the club's Champions League triumph during the 2018-19 campaign and their Premier League triumph the following season.

His progress was hampered after he suffered a serious knee injury whilst with the England national team in November 2020.

Ibrahima Konate's arrival from RB Leipzig last summer resulted in Gomez falling even further down the pecking order.

The defender made just 21 appearances in all competitions last season, which has led fans and pundits to believe he could seek a move away from the club.

Enrique hopes the 25-year-old will extend his deal as he is an incredible footballer and they require two top players 'per position'.

"What a player and what a man. I have the pleasure to be with him in the dressing room and you could see he was going to be a top player. I really hope we get him to sign a new contract because a top team to fight for everything you need 2 players per position top and he definitely is," said Enrique on Twitter.

Joe Gomez's versatility has been a massive asset for the Reds. The former Charlton defender deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right-back position during the 23-year-old's absence last season and produced a number of impressive displays.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 What a player and what a man.i havethe placer to be with him in the dressing room and you could see he was going to be a top player. I really hope we get him to sign a new contract because a top team to fight for everything you need 2 players per position top and he definitely is What a player and what a man.i havethe placer to be with him in the dressing room and you could see he was going to be a top player. I really hope we get him to sign a new contract because a top team to fight for everything you need 2 players per position top and he definitely is https://t.co/Cpvxx1iWGs

Joe Gomez is likely to seek assurances over playing time if he is to extend his contract with Liverpool

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League

Joe Gomez made just eight Premier League appearances for the Reds last season. The 25-year-old is currently behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order at Anfield.

The defender has been starved of regular playing time at the Merseyside club, which has severely hampered his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Gomez is likely to receive interest from multiple suitors this summer due to his undoubted quality and potential.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Joe Gomez faces Liverpool dilemma after transfers leave Klopp favourite at crossroads Joe Gomez faces Liverpool dilemma after transfers leave Klopp favourite at crossroadsmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/5D2AJLdPVG

However, Liverpool are constantly growing under Jurgen Klopp and and have been competing for multiple trophies every season. They won the FA Cup and EFL Cup, and finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League last season. Gomez could therefore opt to extend his contract but is likely to seek assurances over playing time from the German tactician.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far