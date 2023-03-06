"What a player" - Roy Keane blown away by what Liverpool superstar did against Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has hailed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for his brilliant performance in the Reds' 7-0 Premier League win against United at Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

With a sumptuous brace, Salah once again proven why he's considered one of the best players in the Premier League. The Egyptian also racked up two assists as the Reds ran riot against their arch-rivals. Salah was arguably the best player on the pitch, showcasing his incredible skill, speed and accuracy.

During his impressive performance, Salah (129) also broke Robbie Fowler's record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool. Hailing Salah's performance, Keane said on Sky Sports:

“What a finish. What a player. What a day for him.”

Keane was blown away by the Reds' performance in the second half, where they scored six unanswered goals, inflicting United their biggest league defeat in 92 years.

Liverpool's victory over United was their fourth win in their last five Premier League games, propelling them to fifth in the standings. Klopp's team are only three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (45) and have a game in hand.

Manchester United escaped Liverpool's wrath - Graeme Souness

Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield was a result that reverberated around the Premier League.

While United's players and fans were left reeling from the shock of the defeat, Reds legend Graeme Souness reckons the scoreline didn't do justice to his team's dominance.

Souness, who has been a vocal critic of United, claimed that the Red Devils were lucky to only lose by seven goals. He said via Football Daily:

"They've got away lightly. It could have been worse than seven for them."

The former Reds midfielder said that United's lack of intensity and poor defending made them easy picks for Liverpool's attacking players. He singled out Mohamed Salah for special praise, calling him 'unstoppable' on the day.

For United, the defeat was humiliating and one they would want to forget quickly. For the Reds, meanwhile, it was a statement win that showed they're still a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

One stat that summed up the Reds' dominance on the night is their staggering 36-2 cumulative scoreline in their last ten Premier League meetings at home with the Red Devils.

The Reds next play Bournemouth away in the Premier League on Saturday (March 11), while Manchester United host Southampton a day later.

