"What a pleasure to watch a match of this level" - Real Madrid and Liverpool target drops transfer hint with UCL comments 

Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has been left impressed by the Champions League semi-final clash between Madrid and Manchester City. On Twitter, he admitted that it was a pleasure to witness a match of such intensity and quality.

Manchester City and Real Madrid went toe-to-toe in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. City went 2-0 up within the opening 15 minutes through goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, taking the wind out of Madrid’s sails. Los Blancos’ ever-reliable talisman Karim Benzema scored a goal in the 32nd minute to get his side back in the contest.

Early in the second half, Phil Foden doubled Man City’s advantage with a point-blank header. A couple of minutes later, Vinicius Junior scored a wonderful solo goal to cut the deficit in half.

In the final stretch of the match, a Bernardo Silva screamer was canceled out by Benzema’s cool Panenka penalty, resulting in the match ending 4-3. Monaco’s Tchouameni, who presumably watched the entire end-to-end contest, took to Twitter to express his admiration for the teams.

Here’s what he wrote:

Tchouameni Aurélien @atchouameni 🥰

#UCL Franchement quel plaisir de regarder un match de ce niveau là Franchement quel plaisir de regarder un match de ce niveau là 👀🥰#UCL

“Frankly what a pleasure to watch a match of this level 👀🥰”

The French midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool (via Get French Football News). Jurgen Klopp’s side have been left impressed with the 22-year-old’s performances and have already contacted the player’s entourage. The player himself remains open to joining Liverpool in the summer.

Before Liverpool entered the ring, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were the two European heavyweights vying for the player’s services. Front-runners Los Blancos were supposedly put off by Monaco’s valuation (over €50million) and the wage demands of the player.

The 22-year-old's recent tweet hints that he would most certainly like to play for a club competing in the Champions League. Both the Reds and the Whites can afford to be encouraged by his tweet, but they must take it with a bit of salt.

Tchouameni’s current club AS Monaco are also vying for a Champions League spot, meaning the Frenchman wouldn’t need to move to play in the UCL.

Fabrizio Romano provides cheeky response to Liverpool and Real Madrid target’s tweet

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano was one of the millions of viewers who indulged in City’s mouth-watering clash with Madrid on Tuesday. Romano was also quite active on social media during and after the match and came up with a cheeky response to the Monaco midfielder’s tweet.

Under Tchouameni’s tweet that heaped praise on the jaw-dropping clash between Man City and Los Blancos, Romano backed him to be involved in such matches. This is what his reply read:

The former Bordeaux starlet has featured in 47 games for Monaco this season, pitching in with two goals and three assists.

