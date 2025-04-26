“What is the point of playing?”, “Ancelotti don’t want us to win” - Real Madrid fans furious with player being part of final line-up vs Barcelona

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has named veteran right-back Lucas Vazquez in the starting XI to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, drawing the ire of the fans. Los Blancos are looking for a first win over their bitter rivals this season after tasting defeats in each of their two previous meetings.

Real Madrid have already missed out on a piece of silverware, the Supercopa de Espana, to their rivals this season. They defeated Real Sociedad in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey to book a date in the final, whose build-up was enmeshed in controversy. Los Blancos confirmed their participation less than 24 hours to kick-off after issues were raised about the officials for the game.

Real Madrid have turned to one of their most experienced heads and assistant captain Vazquez to feature from the start against La Blaugrana. The 33-year-old is set for a third start in the last five games and a 47th appearance for the club this season at La Cartuja.

The fans of the Spanish giants are unhappy with the decision to have Vazquez start against Barcelona's rampant attack, and a number of them took to X to share their opinions. A fan predicted that they will concede six goals because of the decision to start the veteran.

"He started Lucas Vazquez. Oh my god we eating 6 tonight 😭😭😭", they wrote.

Another fan alleged that the coach does not intend to win the game, hence his decision to start Vazquez.

"I’m not watching because Ancelotti don’t want us to win. Starting Vazquez still 🤮", they complained.

A fan showed their exasperation at the inclusion of the right-back.

Another fan predicted that Vazquez will struggle against Raphinha.

"Raphina will eat Vasquez……again", they wrote.

A fan showed their disbelief at the decision to start Vazquez, expressing hope of an early substitution.

"Bro really started Vazquez 🤦🏾‍♂️ hopefully guler comes on pretty early", they posted.

Another fan questioned the point of playing if Vazquez was to start.

"I see vazquez and be like : what is the point of playing ?", they pointed out.

Carlo Ancelotti has changed half of his outfield players that started the 1-0 win over Getafe in their most recent LaLiga game. The quintet of David Alaba, Fran Garcia, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Endrick have been dropped to the bench. In their place, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo start against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid squad for Barcelona tie

Real Madrid talisman Kylian Mbappe has been named on the bench for his side against rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. The Frenchman has spent time out injured, and is only fit enough for a bench role in the cup final.

Mbappe was forced off in his sides's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16th. The 26-year-old picked up an ankle problem and still feels some discomfort after ten days, leaving him only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man Mbappe has been on the losing side in each of his two games for Real Madrid against Barcelona. He will hope to play a part in the game, and possibly help his side claim the Copa del Rey title in Seville.

