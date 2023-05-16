What is the price of Georgina Rodriguez’s favorite perfume? Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s elegant taste in fragrances does not come cheap

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, unsurprisingly, uses an expensive perfume.

The Spanish influencer, model, and media personality has become a popular figure over the years for her work, physique, fashion, and overall lifestyle. She uses the best brands and products to maintain it all and it is no different in her taste in perfumes as well.

As per American women's fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, Georgina Rodriguez uses Ambassador de Gisada perfume. The fragrance, launched in 2021, is one of the most luxurious perfumes available in the market.

It costs around 2,200 Mexican dollars or €120 for a bottle of 100 ml. It also comes in a bottle of 50 ml, which costs €90.

Ambassador de Gisada has fruity top notes of violet, blueberry, mandarin, and pink pepper. It is married into the very floral heart notes of jasmine, orange jasmine, freesia, and cashmere wood.

The base notes of the perfume provide a Latin touch with the use of Vetiver, an exclusive Latin plant. The base notes also contain vanilla, sandalwood, and musk.

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about picking Georgina Rodriguez up in fancy cars

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has one of the best collections of luxurious and expensive cars, owning vehicles made by Bugatti, Porsche, Ferrari, and more.

When the footballing superstar met Georgina Rodriguez back in 2016, she used to work in a Gucci store in Madrid. The Spaniard revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo sometimes used to pick her up in his Bugatti after work. She said (via The Sun):

"Many times he’d come after work and I’d get out after 10 at night. I remember once he came in a Bugatti. My work colleagues went crazy. I’d get there on a bus and leave in a Bugatti. People couldn’t believe it.”

The Portuguese forward also spoke about picking Georgina up in fancy cars. He said:

"To me it was ‘normal’ so to speak because she was already my girlfriend. I know the cars I have and I’m not going to pick her up in a taxi.

"It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. Georgina’s really good in that sense. She would leave the store quickly, get in the car and we’d go home."

The couple have been together since 2017 and co-parent five kids. Georgina Rodriguez biologically gave birth to two of them.

They currently live in Saudi Arabia, with Cristiano Ronaldo currently playing for Al-Nassr.

