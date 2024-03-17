"What a quadruple for Klopp", "Absolute bottlers" - Fans mock Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp after FA Cup loss to Manchester United

Fans mocked Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp after their FA Cup quarterfinal loss to Manchester United, who have secured a trip to Wembley, on Sunday, March 17.

The Reds manager was unable to lead his side to a win at Old Trafford, as his game plan was undone deep into extra time by Amad Diallo. The 21-year-old scored the game-winning goal to push his team ahead, but he was sent off for excessive celebration.

It was a back-and-forth fight the whole game. Scott McTominay scored the first goal for Manchester United early on in the 10th minute. Liverpool got back in the game, as strikes from Mohamed Salah (44') and Alexis Mac Allister (45+2') gave the visitors the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

However, Antony scored for United in the 87th minute to tie the game and force extra time. Harvey Elliot (105') and Marcus Rashford (112') both scored in extra time to put the match at 3-3. It took an incredible 121st-minute goal from Diallo for Manchester United to see the match through.

Following the match, supporters jeered at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. In jest, one called the Reds bottlers, writing on X:

"Absolute bottlers. We have to win the Premier League for Klopp now. No excuses."

Another added:

"4 goals conceded at old Trafford. What a quadruple for Klopp"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's stumble at FA Cup against Manchester United

Manchester United just defeated Liverpool in an FA Cup encounter that was disappointing for the Merseysiders manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield outfit turned the tide of the game as halftime drew closer, setting the stage for a dominant second half. Though they did dominate after the interval, Klopp pointed out serious shortcomings in their attack, as the squad struggled to see off the game.

In an interview with ITV following the match, Klopp expressed his opinions, saying (via This is Anfield):

“It was hard because United had quality, took a lot of risks, absolutely respect that. There was a time when they played one vs. one at the back, we should have used that better, but that’s the problem. The longer the game goes, the decision-making doesn’t get better, let me say [it] like that. They take the risk and we don’t use it properly.”

Liverpool will play a vital Premier League game at Old Trafford once again on April 7. They will need to win when the time comes, though, to maintain their prospects of winning the Premier League title this season. The Merseysiders are second in the table, behind Arsenal on goal difference.