"What raffle did he win to become a footballer?" "Waste of sperm and time" - Tottenham star gets savaged on Twitter for failed 'no-look pass' against Sporting

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal was ridiculed online following a failed no-look pass against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, 26 October. The game ended 1-1 after Harry Kane's late winner was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Emerson Royal was introduced as a late substitute in the second half as Tottenham tried to win the game against Sporting.

In the dying moments of the game, the former Barcelona full-back tried to find teammate Bryan Gil's run in the box with a no-look pass to deceive the opponent. His attempt, however, failed and the ball ran behind for a goal-kick instead.

Football fans on Twitter trolled Emerson Royal following his embarrassing attempt. Some fans even stated that the Brazil international was not worthy of being a footballer for Spurs.

Here are a few tweets aimed towards the Tottenham full-back:

Emerson Royal had a disappointing showing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during his nine-minute cameo off the bench. According to Sofascore, the Brazil full-back only managed to make four successful passes with a success rate of just 50%. He also had one attempted cross which failed to find a Spurs teammate.

Spurs had a frustrating outing against Sporting on Wednesday night. Antonio Conte's side went a goal behind. The visitors took the lead after 22 minutes through Marcus Edwards, who was previously a Spurs academy player.

The home side scored a late equalizer through Rodrigo Bentancur with 10 minutes remaining on the watch. Spurs thought they had won the game in the fifth minute of injury time when Harry Kane scored past Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan. The goal, however, was ruled out for offside.

Tottenham Hotspur have still not guaranteed a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League

Group D of the UEFA Champions League is extremely close with all four sides having a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages with one game remaining.

As things stand, Tottenham are top of the group but are still not guaranteed a place in the Round of 16. They have picked up eight points from their five group matches.

Spurs are closely trailed by Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt, with both sides having seven points. Fourth-placed Olympique Marseille are on six points.

Spurs will travel to France to take on Marseille in their final group stage match of the campaign on November 1.

