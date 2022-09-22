“What is required in this league is quite high and I’m not satisfied” - Arsenal star speaks out after being dropped by Mikel Arteta 

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has opened up on losing his first-team place in Mikel Arteta's side this season.

The Japan international made his move to the Emirates last summer from Serie A side Bologna and immediately became a fan favorite. The right-back quickly became a key player for the Gunners but struggled with fitness issues during the second half of the season.

The Arsenal defender had an injury-ravaged pre-season as well, which has seen him lose his place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

The Gunners boss has opted to use Ben White, who is naturally a centre-back, in an unnatural right-back role where the Englishman has thrived so far. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been Arteta's first-choice centre-back duo.

Tomiyasu has started just one game this season in the recent 2-1 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League. The Japanese full-back has been used from the bench six times in the Premier League so far.

TakeHERO @ArsenalOrb Takehiro Tomiyasu is an absolute baller. He is a Titan in this fine Arsenal squad. Magnificent passer of the ball, whether it’s his right foot, or his left, the precision is always on point, he’s super composed, hard working and tactically intelligent. Big player Takehiro Tomiyasu is an absolute baller. He is a Titan in this fine Arsenal squad. Magnificent passer of the ball, whether it’s his right foot, or his left, the precision is always on point, he’s super composed, hard working and tactically intelligent. Big player 🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu is an absolute baller. He is a Titan in this fine Arsenal squad. Magnificent passer of the ball, whether it’s his right foot, or his left, the precision is always on point, he’s super composed, hard working and tactically intelligent. Big player https://t.co/JeXmO91ofX

However, Tomiyasu has made it clear that he is not content with his curtailed role in the team. He has claimed that the Premier League is very demanding but he will fight to earn his place back. As quoted by Metro, the right-back said:

"What is required in this league is quite high and I’m not satisfied."

"When you look at the players selected as starters in the Premier League games, you will understand what is required to be there. I will work hard in order to get my position back."

Despite his lack of minutes for Arsenal, Tomiyasu remains a key player for his country and has been called up by Japan for their friendlies.

The Asian side will face the United States on September 23 before locking horns with Ecuador on September 27.

Arsenal have made a bright start to their campaign

Arsenal have made a fantastic start to their season this time out and are currently leading the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has done an immense job since taking over at the club during their tough times and deserves all the plaudits.

Arsenal @Arsenal



@M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month!



Let's keep pushing forward - together A strong start rewarded.@M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month!Let's keep pushing forward - together A strong start rewarded.🏆 @M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month!Let's keep pushing forward - together ✊

The Gunners have won six games and lost only once this season in the league. They are one point ahead of both Manchester City and rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With Chelsea and Liverpool having endured a rather difficult start to their respective campaigns, Arsenal could very well challenge for the title.

The early signs are quite promising and there is also plenty of squad depth at Arteta's disposal as well.

