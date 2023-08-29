"What is Ronaldo cooking", "Deserved the hattrick" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Al-Nassr in 4-0 win against Al-Shabab

Following two consecutive defeats at the beginning of their season, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have effectively bounced back, recording two massive victories in as many games.

The Portuguese superstar was once again on display as his side registered a comprehensive win against Al-Shabab, defeating them by a gigantic margin of four.

The match witnessed an eventful first half, complete with controversial moments and dramatic decisions.

Al-Shabab's Hattan Bahebri conceded a penalty kick in the 13th minute of the game after a handball was called against the 31-year-old attacker. Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from 12 yards out, slotting the ball into the net to give his side the lead.

A second goal by the 38-year-old forward was controversially chalked off in the 20th minute, causing a ruckus among fans.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly fixed the error by converting yet another penalty in the 38th minute, asserting Al-Nassr's dominance in the game. Sadio Mane and Sultan Al-Ghannam also joined the party by scoring one goal apiece.

Despite missing out on a well-deserved hat trick, the former Real Madrid frontman stole the limelight with his all-round performance. Cristiano Ronaldo has now bagged five strikes in two games, pushing him to the top of the scoring charts at the SPL.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to shower some much-deserved praise on their idol, crediting him for yet another stellar performance this season.

Having scored nine goals past their opponents without any response in their last two league outings, Al-Nassr are currently on a dream run.

Regardless, the Knights of Najd currently sit in sixth place, owing to their two opening losses. Reigning champions Al Ittihad and the star-studded Al Ahli are the only Suadi teams to have kept a perfect record in the league so far.

While it is tough to pick favorites at the time of writing, with 30 games still remaining in the season, Al-Nassr will have to extend this run of form if they wish to build a formidable title charge.

Al-Nassr fielded four high-profile stars against Al-Shabab, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Having recruited the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in January of this year, Al-Nassr have come a long way since then, adding four more jewels to their squad this summer.

While Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic have settled well at Al-Awwal Park, the acquisition of Otavio and Aymeric Laporte is already proving to be a huge success, as witnessed in their recent league games.

Additionally, the SPL summer transfer window is set to remain open for three more weeks, allowing Al-Nassr to scout more gems for their team.