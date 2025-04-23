"What's this bozo gene", "Costing us every game" - Fans worried about Arsenal superstar after their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans were left disappointed by the display of star defender William Saliba in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. The result essentially puts paid to the Gunners' slim title hopes, with Liverpool needing just one point to win the league title.

Saliba started at the back for Mikel Arteta's side as they played host to Crystal Palace, with Jakub Kiwior starting alongside him. The ever-reliable Frenchman was making his 32nd league appearance of the season for the Gunners but cost his side all three points in the closing stages.

Crystal Palace scored an 83rd minute leveller following a sloppy pass from Saliba at the back, leading Arsenal fans to feel displeased with the 24-year-old. A number of them took to X to share their thoughts on the costly error from the former Saint-Etienne man. A fan accused him of having developed a "bozo gene" of recent.

"Saliba what's this bozo gene lately", they questioned.

Another fan pointed out that the Frenchman is costing their team in every game.

"@saliba costing us every game...He's such an ass. #Arsenal #Crystal Palace"., they wrote.

A fan questioned Saliba's decision-making under pressure.

"Is saliba ok when it comes to decision making under pressure!!??", they asked.

Another fan predicted that the defender's mistakes would cost the team against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

"Saliba will sell us to psg with his useless mistakes every time.", they lamented.

A fan questioned what is going on with the centre-back.

"What's going on with Saliba lately?", they asked.

Another fan pointed out that this was not the first such error from the Frenchman this season.

"Damn it Saliba....how many times has it been this season. Get your shit together", they posted.

William Saliba had 179 touches of the ball for Arsenal, completing 162 of 164 passes attempted. The France international made two blocks, five clearances, two interceptions, and three recoveries. He won both of his ground duels and completed more passes than any other player for either side.

Saliba's error led to a goal for French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the game, causing his side to drop two points. He made a similar error against Real Madrid last week, allowing Vinicius Jr to momentarily restore parity at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to draw, put paid to title aspirations

Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Gunners 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with four games to play. The Eagles came back from a goal down twice to force a draw against Mikel Arteta's side in front of their fans.

Arsenal took the lead inside three minutes as Jakub Kiwior headed home a fine effort, his first league goal for the Gunners. Crystal Palace responded in the 27th minute, with Eberechi Eze volleying home from the edge of the box after a brilliant set-piece routine.

With half-time approaching, Arteta's side retook the lead through Leandro Trossard in the 42nd minute. Oliver Glasner's side equalised through substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 83rd minute to snatch a point away from the game.

Arsenal had 68% of the ball and created 1.22 xG from 12 shots, half of which were on target. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, created 1.75 xG from 15 shots, four of which were on target. The Eagles have done Liverpool a favour, as a point against Tottenham Hotspur will see them crowned Premier League champions.

