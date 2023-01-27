“What’s the future” – Arsenal target told to be wary of move to the club by former USMNT player Charlie Davies

Former USA international Charlie Davies has advised Juventus' American midfielder Weston McKennie to be wary of a move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window amid reports of a potential move to the Premier League. The former New England Revolution striker said the 24-year-old will find it hard to break into the Gunners' settled midfield unit, which could be detrimental to his career.

McKennie has been heavily linked with a move to England this month. Leeds United, with a burgeoning American presence in manager Jesse Marsch and USMNT players Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, are reportedly the favorites to land the former Schalke player.

However, Arsenal have also entered the race for McKennie's signature and are looking to hijack the deal.

Davies has warned that McKennie will have to fight for his spot in the Gunners midfield, which is one of the most dominant in the league with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and others.

He said via HITC:

“Let’s be realistic. If Arsenal come calling, you are going to a team that is top of the table, that’s absolutely on fire, who have a set midfield. And then, on top of that, what’s the future? Because none of those players are past it. They are going to be there for a while."

Leeds are said to be in the advanced stages of closing the deal and have already agreed personal terms with the American international ahead of next week's deadline day, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points in 19 games, five more than second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. They are almost assured of qualifying for the Champions League, which could be an important factor for McKennie to decide his next move.

The midfielder is said to be keen on leaving Juventus, with his future uncertain in Italy. The American international has been an important player for the Old Lady and is seen as a bright future prospect, but with the club's financial struggles, they may be forced to sell some of their top players.

He has 13 goals and five assists to his name in 96 appearances for the Italian giants since his arrival from the Bundesliga in 2020.

Emile Smith Rowe ruled out of Arsenal's Manchester City FA Cup clash with thigh injury

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out of the upcoming FA Cup fourth-round match against Manchester City due to a thigh injury.

Smith Rowe picked up the injury during a training session, and while it is not thought to be serious, his absence has been described as precautionary.

The match against Manchester City is crucial for Mikel Arteta and he will be hoping to secure a positive result against his former mentor Pep Guardiola. The two sides are yet to face each other in the Premier League this season.

