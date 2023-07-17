Arsenal stars Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White were spotted poking at Thomas Partey's private parts during Declan Rice's unveiling video. Fans on Twitter were left in disbelief as they saw the viral video.

Declan Rice was announced as a Gunner live on the club's YouTube channel. While it was an occasion of great enthusiasm for the fans, they were left flabbergasted by what Martinelli and White did during the video.

Checkout the video below:

Some fans were left stunned as one commented on Twitter:

"I can’t stop laughing how did the editors miss this."

Another fan commented:

"What's going on in my club? Astaghfirullah."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as fans found Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White's actions hilarious in a viral Arsenal video:

Ezal 🏴 @_EhEzal @scrapytweets Well, White is really that guy who goes to the office, does his job, not socializing and go home when his get his job done 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Declan Rice is excited to play in the UEFA Champions League with Arsenal

Declan Rice has completed a mega-money move from West Ham United to Arsenal in the summer transfer window. The Gunners paid £100 million plus £5 million add-ons for the midfielder.

Rice said he is excited to compete in the UEFA Champions League with the Gunners. While he won the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham last season, Rice has never played in the UCL. Speaking about that, he said (via Arsenal's official website):

“I’m so excited for that. I’ve said for many years now that I’ve wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve wanted to push myself at the biggest level. This opportunity shas arisen where they are in the Champions League, it’s a great club."

He added:

“At the end of the day you get one career, and I want to be as successful as I can, make as many Champions League appearances as possible and hopefully one day get my hands on that trophy.”

With Granit Xhaka no longer at the north London club, Rice can be expected to be a key player for the Gunners next season. Given he also captained West Ham, the Englishman is expected to be a leader of the team as well.