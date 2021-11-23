"What’s gone wrong is even beyond me" - Manchester United legend Bryan Robson on the club's performance this season

Manchester United have endured a difficult outing this season, failing to impress with their performances and results. The club's terrible fate has come as a huge surprise to Red Devils legend Bryan Robson, who said he found it difficult to comprehend what has gone wrong.

Manchester United had shown some level of progress across the last couple of seasons, only to fall terribly this term. This has certainly confused Robson.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



👏 “After the summer, you looked at the squad & thought it could challenge.”



❌ “But the performances have been poor. We’ve been outplayed…”



Bryan Robson has his say on Solskjaer’s 😢 “It’s a little bit sad. Ole’s a great lad, everyone likes him at the club.”👏 “After the summer, you looked at the squad & thought it could challenge.”❌ “But the performances have been poor. We’ve been outplayed…”Bryan Robson has his say on Solskjaer’s #MUFC sacking 😢 “It’s a little bit sad. Ole’s a great lad, everyone likes him at the club.”👏 “After the summer, you looked at the squad & thought it could challenge.”❌ “But the performances have been poor. We’ve been outplayed…”Bryan Robson has his say on Solskjaer’s #MUFC sacking https://t.co/hy0mZNbLl7

Bryan Robson was quoted as saying

"When you look back at last season where we got to the Europa Cup final, we finished second in the league, it’s been building and building where we’ve been getting better."

The Manchester United legend added that he expected the Red Devils to challenge for the Premier League title following their summer transfer business. However, the reverse has been the case.

"What’s gone wrong this season is even beyond me, because I’m thinking it’s the same group of players but then we’ve added [Jadon] Sancho, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Raphael] Varane. So you were thinking the next step is to go forward and challenge [Manchester] City, Chelsea, Liverpool for the title."

Manchester United's displays this season leave a lot to be desired. The Red Devils have won just two of their last eight games across all competitions. As things stand, they are ranked eighth in the Premier League table, with 17 points in 12 games. Manchester United are already 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Premier League @premierleague



Late goals from Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro cap off a remarkable afternoon for



#WATMUN FULL-TIME Watford 4-1 Man UtdLate goals from Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro cap off a remarkable afternoon for @WatfordFC FULL-TIME Watford 4-1 Man UtdLate goals from Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro cap off a remarkable afternoon for @WatfordFC#WATMUN https://t.co/6TDgbMAOe3

The English giants are out of the EFL Cup following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to West Ham in September as well. They also have work to do to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, with the qualification race wide open in Group F.

Amid their poor run of results, Manchester United parted ways with their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a few days ago. The Red Devils are said to be on the search for a new tactician to replace the Norwegian.

Who are Manchester United's managerial targets?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of speculation concerning a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Those rumors have gone up a notch since the Norwegian's dismissal was announced.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly the favorites to become the next Manchester United manager. The likes of Erik Ten Hag, Didier Deschamps and Brendan Rodgers are also being linked with the job.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Until a replacement is found, Michael Carrick will manage the Red Devils in their forthcoming matches.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra