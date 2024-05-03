"What’s happened in recent weeks is he’s just come up a level" - Pundit praises Arsenal man's recent performances for the club

Tony Cascarino has lavished praise on Arsenal star Kai Havertz for his improvement over the 2023-24 season. The former Chelsea striker lauded the German for his technique and reliability.

Havertz has been in excellent form for the Gunners this year and has played a key role in their title charge this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old attacker, who joined Arsenal in a reported £65 million move from Chelsea last summer, initially struggled to perform and was criticized. Havertz scored just once in his first 12 league games this season but has now won over the fanbase and continues to display great form.

His exploits this season have not gone unnoticed by Cascarino, who claims Havertz shouldn't be restricted to one position. The pundit said (via TBR Football):

“Chelsea fans weren’t moaning or complaining at all. He’s one of those players who’s hard to pigeon-hole in a position. You have to say he’s technically very gifted, he’s reliable, he’s a moments player where every now and then he can remind you how good he can be. He’s improved over the season."

Explaining why the Germany forward had a tough start to life at the Emirates, Cascarino added:

“In the early months at Arsenal we saw the Chelsea player that Chelsea fans witnessed, but what’s happened in recent weeks is he’s just come up a level.”

The Gunners will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, May 4.

"Now he’s playing with a smile on his face" - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus on Kai Havertz's improvement

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has opened up about teammate Kai Havertz's improvement in form over the season and how Mikel Arteta's confidence has helped him.

During an interview with the club's in-house media, the Brazilian was asked how Havertz has settled in. He said (per their official website):

"Everyone here knows how important it is to be fit and playing, and Kai has been fit and playing well, scoring goals. The coach believes in him and that’s so important for a player’s confidence."

The former Manchester City forward added:

"It wasn’t easy for him at first but we supported him and now he’s playing with a smile on his face."

Jesus has contributed eight goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season. However, he is facing competition from Havertz for the No. 9 position.

The German has played in multiple positions in midfield and attack during his career. He has contributed seven goals and six assists in 15 games as a center-forward for the Gunners this season.