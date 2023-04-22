“What’s Klopp smoking?”, “The game’s losing its magic” - Liverpool fans fume as 2 key players benched against Nottingham Forest 

Liverpool fans are furious with Jurgen Klopp for naming Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara on the bench in the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday (April 22). Steve Cooper's side ran out 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture in October.

Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish are fading, with Klopp's side sitting eighth, nine points off fourth-placed Newcastle United. They have eight games remaining to try and propel themselves back into UEFA Champions League qualification contention.

However, fans have been less than impressed with Klopp's decision not to start Nunez or Thiago. The duo have started the Merseysiders' last two games on the bench and will do so again against Forest.

Nunez has found form in the second half of the season after struggling early on. The Uruguayan striker has bagged 15 goals in 37 games across competitions since arriving from Benfica last summer.

Meanwhile, Thiago's season has been plagued by injury issues, with the Spanish midfielder only just recovering from a hip injury. He has featured 26 times, providing an assist.

Klopp has instead opted to go with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones in midfield. Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in defence.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota start in attack. All three were on the scoresheet in the 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday (April 17).

Liverpool fans will be eager for their side to keep their momentum going. However, one fan is bemused by Klopp's team selection, particularly his choice of Jota over Nunez:

"Jota instead of nunez… what is Klopp smoking."

Another fan is disappointed not to see Nunez starting:

"Where's nunez bruv the game is losing it's magic."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Klopp's decision not to name Nunez or Thiago in his starting lineup:

Liverpool boss Klopp already has next season on his mind following difficult 2022-23 campaign

Jurgen Klopp has next season on his mind.

Liverpool have endured a season to forget, crashing out of all cup competitions and their hopes of a top-four finish diminishing. They headed into the campaign enthused by the club record signing of Nunez.

However, it has been a struggle for the Merseysiders, who spent last season chasing an unprecedented quadruple. Klopp has admitted that he's already thinking about the 2023-24 season (via GOAL):

"Next season is already on my mind. We have to build on what we learn now. What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out."

Klopp's men have looked a stark contrast to the FA Cup and League Cup-winning side that were so impressive last season. The German alluded to that:

"From a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a nonexistent counter-pressing side. I thought that was far away to be honest, but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done

