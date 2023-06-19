“What’s left to beat?” – Cristiano Ronaldo makes emphatic claim about records ahead of Portugal vs Iceland

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about what more records he is looking to break in the beautiful game. The Portugal captain, who is set to make his 200th appearance in international football against Iceland, addressed the media ahead of the clash.

Ronaldo has countless records to his name. He is also the leading goalscorer in the history of international football with 122 goals. He was quizzed on what more landmarks he aims to break. Ronaldo replied (via Record Portugal):

"What's left to beat? (laughs) I have no idea. I know that there are records that I hold. I have a lot more, but as I say, I say it sincerely, I don't follow the records, they follow me. I'm happy, it's also my motivation to continue at the highest level in the national team."

"It was something I never thought I'd achieve. And I'm continuing to set records. Happy and with the ambition to make a lot of history for Portugal. I'm hoping we can win more titles."

Very few players make 100 appearances in international football, and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 200th. This goes to show the unreal longevity of the player.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered many records. Hence, his response about wanting to make more records shouldn't come as a surprise.

Cristiano Ronaldo assessed the clash against Iceland

Portugal are keen on keeping their 100 percent winning record alive in the UEFA Euro qualifiers. They have won all three of their matches so far and top the group with nine points.

They are set to play Iceland next. Yet another win will be massive in Roberto Martinez's team's bid to seal a spot in the 2024 Euro that will take place in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo said about the match in a press conference:

"I expect a difficult game. The team is very good, strong and when they play at home it's always difficult. With the support of the fans, in their stadium, it will be tough, but I believe in our players. We know what we have to do and Portugal has to show that we are better than them."

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and more, is at the heart of a solid Portugal team. Whether the 2016 European champions can deliver against Iceland remains to be seen.

