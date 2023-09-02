"What's all the noise about?" - Andy Cole hits back after Jamie Carragher questions Manchester United star 

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has come to the defense of Casemiro after Jamie Carragher questioned the midfielder's performances.

The Red Devils have won two of their opening three games this season but have been far from convincing in either of them. In their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and loss against Tottenham Hotspur, their midfield was completely dominated.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Mount failed to make any impact on the game. Christian Eriksen replaced Mount after the latter's injury in United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. The likes of Casemiro showed improvement, also scoring a goal.

However, pundit Jamie Carragher criticized Casemiro's performance, telling Sky Sports:

“He has made a really poor start. I would be really worried about him going forward and the make-up of this Manchester United midfield.”

Cole, however, believes people need to give Casemiro some time to settle into the season before judging him. He added that the Brazilian has been a good signing for the club, telling BetFred:

“I know there’s been critics regarding how much Manchester United paid for Casemiro last summer and some people believe that the club should have moved for a young player such as Declan Rice, but ultimately they chose Casemiro and he’s been a brilliant signing for them."

He added:

“We’re only three games into the new season, so what’s all the noise about? Let’s at least get to Christmas before we start making judgements. Casemiro is only three games into the new campaign, so let’s give him time to settle down. People are jumping to conclusions about him too soon, at the moment.”

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid for over £60 million last summer. He has made 54 appearances across competitions for them, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

Manchester United sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan

The Red Devils signed midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina on Deadline Day (September 1).

The Moroccan midfielder had plenty of interest from other clubs but he held out for Manchester United and his dream was finally completed. After joining the Premier League giants, he said (via manutd.com):

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams."

He added:

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team."

Amrabat has previously played 50 games under Ten Hag during their time together at FC Utrecht, registering one goal and 10 assists.

His loan move to United consists of a €10 million loan fee and a buy option worth €20 million plus €5 million add-ons (via Fabrizio Romano).