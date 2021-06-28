'What's his problem?'- asks Manchester United star in response to Jose Mourinho's criticism

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has lashed out at Jose Mourinho for the Portuguese tactician's criticism of him. The England defender admitted he was initially affected by the criticism but has now learned to take it in his stride.

Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho endured a strained relationship during their two-and-a-half seasons together at Manchester United. The Portuguese manager would often criticize Shaw for not being in shape, for his lack of consistency and for his lack of desire to work hard.

Whilst Jose Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United, he often chose to play Ashley Young at left-back ahead of Luke Shaw. Since Mourinho's departure from Old Trafford, Luke Shaw has refound his form and has developed into one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Shaw has become a engine at left-back for Manchester United over the years. He made 47 appearances in all competitions for the club in the recently concluded season.

Shaw was awarded the Manchester United Player's Player of the Year award for his consistent performances throughout the course of the season. Shaw's impressive form has earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Despite Shaw's incredible rejuvenation in recent years, Jose Mourinho has continued to criticize the left-back. Mourinho described Luke Shaw's set-piece ability for England in their 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic as 'dramtically bad'. Shaw, however, did not hesitate to retaliate against Mourinho's comments.

"I don't understand it. I don't know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don't feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying. I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn't get over the first man. But that was one out of three," said Shaw.

Shaw has simply brushed off the biased assessment of the erstwhile United manager. The left-back added:

'The other two or three, I don't think, were as 'dramatically bad' as he says. Look, he has got to do his job. I'm used to him saying negative stuff about me, so I just pass it by."

Luke Shaw hits back at Jose Mourinho over Manchester United criticism #mufc https://t.co/4DQ7MMVLrt — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 28, 2021

Manchester United's Luke Shaw gave an insight into his difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho.

Luke Shaw opened up about his difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho during their time together with Manchester United. The England left-back revealed that he did everything he could to win over Jose Mourinho but was ultimately unable to do so.

Luke Shaw: Jose Mourinho obviously can’t move on 😤 pic.twitter.com/MqHcSJ9VWL — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 27, 2021

'He likes some players, he doesn't like others. I fell into the category where he didn't like me. I tried as hard as I could to get back into his side but it never worked out, no matter what I did. There is no hiding that we didn't get on," said Shaw.

